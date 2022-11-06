ELIZABETHTON — For the first time since 2016, the Elizabethton High School Marching Band has won the state champtionship.

The 41st Tennessee Division II State Marching Band championship was held at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna on Saturday and Saturday night. There were 20 bands competing in Division II, which is for high schools with enrollments of 500 to 1,000. Elizabethton not only was named grand champions, but also won first place in percussion, first place in color guard, first place in drum major, first place in visual, first place in general effect, and first place in music. In addition to the group accomplishments, senior flute player Grace Whitten was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the school of her choice.

Reporter

John Thompson

