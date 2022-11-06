There are already a lot of trophies in the Elizabethton High School Band Room, including four previous state championships, but there is going to have to be a lot of room made for all the hardware took home from this year’s state championship competition.
ELIZABETHTON — For the first time since 2016, the Elizabethton High School Marching Band has won the state champtionship.
The 41st Tennessee Division II State Marching Band championship was held at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna on Saturday and Saturday night. There were 20 bands competing in Division II, which is for high schools with enrollments of 500 to 1,000. Elizabethton not only was named grand champions, but also won first place in percussion, first place in color guard, first place in drum major, first place in visual, first place in general effect, and first place in music. In addition to the group accomplishments, senior flute player Grace Whitten was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the school of her choice.
The Betsy Band, as it is fondly nicknamed, has won a total of five state championships since 2009. While Elizabethton has a reputation of winning state championships in marching band, this is the first time for everyone in the 2022 band, including band director Jonathan Valentine. The other four were under retired band director Perry Elliott.
“This is my first time as a head band director. I worked a long, long time, since I was in high school to be a head band director,” he said. “To have this happen in my second year here means a lot to me.”
Valentine said the feeling is just as new for every member of the band. “This is the first time Elizabethton has won since 2016. A lot of these kids have older siblings who have won state championships.”
Valentine said the band knew it had a good shot at winning this year. They finished second last year and were just 0.4 of a point behind the winning school. This year, they topped the school that won last year by 0.15 of a point.
“It was an incredible year, the kids worked hard,” Valentine said. “They had to overcome some adversity. The first day of band camp, there was a massive gas leak and they had to move rehearsals up to T.A. Dugger” (Middle School). “They didn’t skip a beat. That has been their mantra all year, they just went about their business, since they lost by such a small margin last year they were motivated to be successful this year.
“I put them through the wringer,” he said. “We work hard multiple times a week, eight to 10 to 12 hour days throughout the year, plus all the football stuff. There is a lot of time and effort that goes into marching band, but they got recognized for their excellence. This senior class has been through a lot. They went through the COVID year and they went through a band director change. I am super happy that they get to walk away from Betsy Marching Band as state champions.”
“I am super proud of the kids and the staff,” Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said. “They have spent so much time on the show. To see the excitement on their faces last night when it was announced they were the winners was just great. I am sure they are still on cloud nine.”