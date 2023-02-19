Ben Allen

This portrait of Ben Allen was done by an illustrator sent to cover the trial for one of the leading newspapers of the era. The illustrator and the newspaper are not currently known.

Following the end of World War I, Ben Allen had a decision to make. He had performed well in World War I. He was involved in the Battle of Bellicourt in the offensive that broke the Hindenburg Line. He would receive a citation from General John J. Pershing which would bring him the Silver Star, the nation’s third highest award for valor. He was also sent to officer school after the armistice, where he was commissioned a second lieutenant. But Allen was wise enough to know that the American Expeditionary Forces would quickly be demobilized and the downsized Army would have little room for all the West Point officers, much less a newly commissioned officer from an officer school.

Prior to the war, Allen had enjoyed quick success in the business world, attaining the position of secretary to a vice president of the Commercial Investment Corporation on Wall Street. But Allen chose a third option open to him.

