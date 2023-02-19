Following the end of World War I, Ben Allen had a decision to make. He had performed well in World War I. He was involved in the Battle of Bellicourt in the offensive that broke the Hindenburg Line. He would receive a citation from General John J. Pershing which would bring him the Silver Star, the nation’s third highest award for valor. He was also sent to officer school after the armistice, where he was commissioned a second lieutenant. But Allen was wise enough to know that the American Expeditionary Forces would quickly be demobilized and the downsized Army would have little room for all the West Point officers, much less a newly commissioned officer from an officer school.
Prior to the war, Allen had enjoyed quick success in the business world, attaining the position of secretary to a vice president of the Commercial Investment Corporation on Wall Street. But Allen chose a third option open to him.
He decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, William Robert Allen, and become a lawyer. He enrolled at Cumberland College of Law in Lebanon, Tennessee. After his graduation in 1921, he was appointed clerk and master of the Carter County Chancery Court. Later, Allen resigned as clerk and master and joined his father’s law practice when his father was appointed to an appellate judge position. A few years later, Allen won election in 1926 as district attorney general for the First Judicial District. As it still does a century later, the district is comprised of Washington, Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.
In 1934, Allen decided to enter the race for judge of the district. Back in those days, there were a lot fewer judges in the state. In the First District, there was only one circuit judge to handle all the criminal and civil cases. The incumbent judge, D.A. Vines was running for another term. It quickly became a heated contest. Vines not only had the advantage of incumbency, he also had the more populous base because he was from Washington County.
Just how heated the race became can be seen in a large campaign advertisement taken out by Allen in a Johnson City newspaper. Allen was responding to a previous ad from Vines which was titled “General Ben Allen Responsible for Acquittal of Arthur Rhea for Murder.”
Vines claimed in the ad that Allen “left his post of duty when the case was called for trial and went away electioneering in his own behalf, as a candidate for the Republican nomination for Circuit Judge, and turned the case over to a young and inexperienced attorney to prosecute, which resulted in a verdict of ‘not guilty’, which is the usual result when the attorney general lays down on the case.”
Allen responded to Vines accusation by saying in his advertisement: “When one occupying the high office of Circuit Judge makes such grave charges against an opponent and gives them extended circulation over his signature, it is assumed he has investigated and is willing to vouch for the truth of his statements.”
Allen said that if Vines had investigated the allegations he would have discovered a different set of facts. Allen said that during World War I, he had served beside Brooks McKinney, a 17-year-old boy from Carter County, who, like Allen, was a private in Company G, 117th Infantry Regiment of the 30th Division. Allen went on to say that on the night of Oct. 5, 1918, “an enemy shell struck in the midst of the company. A fragment of this shell wounded Brooks McKinney, and another fragment buried itself in my pack, only the thickness of blankets saving my life. My clothing was drenched with blood from the wound by which Brooks McKinney lost his leg.”
Allen then brought the tragedy to the present: “On the day before the case was set to be tried, Brooks McKinney died. I, as a member of the American Legion, assisted in arranging for my deceased comrade a funeral with military honors. The family of the deceased, desiring to honor the members of his old company, named others of my comrades and myself as pall bearers. The funeral was held the afternoon of the day the case was set for trial.”
Since Allen wanted to pay his respects for his fallen comrade, he had Assistant District Attorney General DeWitt Tucker and another attorney specially retained for the prosecution to handle the trial. Allen said that whether Vines was referring to Tucker of the special council as “young and inexperienced,” he did not know, but it “is unwarranted in either event.”
“If my opponent investigated and knew the facts before he made these charges, he is guilty of a willful disregard of the truth; if he failed to investigate before making such grave charges, he is guilty of maliciously criminal recklessness,” Allen concluded in the campaign ad.
Allen won the Republican Primary with 12,066 votes to only 9,060 votes for incumbent Vines. He faced no opposition in the strongly Republican part of the state, and so he started his career as the easternmost judge in Tennessee.
In a few years, Allen would face his greatest challenge as a judge, a first-degree murder trial known as the Hampton Dynamite Murders. It was a case in which three Gouge children, Sonia June, aged 9; Lurine, aged 7; and Roma Jean, aged 6; were killed on Jan. 7, 1938, when dynamite placed under their house was exploded. There mother, Pauline, was severely injured in the explosion and would spend weeks in the hospital. Their house was blown apart. Only their father, Harmon Gouge, was not injured because he had been in Johnson City at the time of the explosion. He had also suffered another bombing attack a few weeks earlier, when dynamite blew up his car when he had exited to go into a store to make a purchase. Gouge told investigators that the motive must have been revenge in both explosions.
Gouge had been business partners with Arnold Tollett of Bledsoe County in operating the High Cliff Tavern. They had gotten into an argument in which Tollett was alleged to have come at Gouge with a knife. Gouge pulled a gun and killed Tollett. Gouge believed Tollett’s family and friends in Bledsoe County, about 250 miles away from Carter County, were responsible for both bombings. Gouge was awaiting trial on Tollett’s death and was out on bond at the time.
The deaths of the girls caused a sensation not only in the region, but throughout the nation. Newspapers from New York to California reported the attack and prepared to cover the trial.
The investigation and trial of such a notorious case went incredibly fast by today’s standards. Following Gouge’s suspicions, investigators turned their attention to Bledsoe County, but one lawman found some important evidence at a bridge near Hampton. Some dynamite fuse and some paper wrappings connecting a January purchase from a store in Chattanooga were traced to the Tolletts. Using the leadership and initiative he had shown in the trenches of France in 1918, Allen devised and kept a schedule that led to the conviction and death sentences for two men on March 4, less than two months after the three girls died on Jan. 7.
Although there were many investigators involved in the case and there would eventually be seven defense attorneys and seven attorneys for the prosecution, Allen used his skills and determination to expedite the pretrial work. Those who would face trial in Carter County were soon decided upon: the defendants were: White Tollett, his brother Crave Tollett, Church Lester, Lee Walker and Ulysses Walling. All of them were from Bledsoe County. With so many defendants and so many attorneys defending them, Allen had to field many different and sometimes conflicting motions. What was good for the defendants not facing the death penalty may have been bad for the defendants facing the death penalty, and vice versa.
Allen used threats to keep the large number of attorneys following his straight and speedy line. After several delays on the first day of the trial. The Elizabethton Star reported he told the attorneys “if you gentlemen do not report to the bar when I summon you, I shall fine you each $5. This trial so far has consisted largely of short sessions between long conferences of attorneys. I will give counsel until noon Monday to complete their conferences. At that time, court will proceed and I shall grant no more delays.”
Among the crowd of attorneys in the trial, one held a special place for Allen. His father, William Robert Allen, joined the prosecution team. In today’s courts, the defense would move for the trial judge to recuse himself in such a circumstance. In that different era, William Robert Allen conducted the examination of the mother of the three dead children on the opening day of the trial. Pauline Gouge was dressed all in black, including a black veil. When he began questioning her, he asked her if she had any children and if they were living. It took the grieving mother an entire minute to answer the question, responding “no, they are all dead.”
Allen not only had to maintain a tight grip on the attorneys and investigators in the case, he also had unprecedented difficulty in seating a jury. A panel of 324 prospective jurors had been formed for the trial, but after going through all of them, only seven jurors had been selected. With the start of the trial looming, Allen summoned an additional 200 prospective jurors. When those reported for duty on Feb. 23, the day was spent whittling through the group. The defense attorneys had peremptorily challenged 29 and the prosecution had challenged another four. An additional 104 had been disqualified by the court. Most of the court’s disqualifications were because of objections to the death penalty, which the state was seeking in the trial. Many of the others had failed to appear in court and were excused because of disabilities or other acceptable reasons.
A Feb. 24 article on the pretrial activity in the court in the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “challenge after challenge was flung by defense attorneys, who were unsuccessful yesterday in a plea for a 30-day continuance of the trial. The defense is allotted 75 challenges, 15 for each of the five defendants, and the state 30, six for each of those accused.”
The judge also was strict on reporters and photographers covering the trial. He ordered no photographs during the trial. A break in the case had come with the confessions of defendants Walker and Walling. In a retelling of the case 50 years later, Johnson City Press reporter Thomas Kirkland wrote the confessions implicated the Tollett Brothers and Lester. Kirkland wrote that the Johnson City Press reporter covering the trial was Herman Robinson, who was 23 or 24 at the time but would go on to become a state senator. Kirkland wrote that Robinson had gotten copies of the confessions before they were presented at trial and had already set into type for an extra edition containing the confessions. Kirkland said Allen had Sheriff J.M. Moreland keep Robinson inside the courtroom to prevent disclosure before the confessions were heard by the jury.
Allen sent a shockwave through the courtroom on March 2 when he ordered the arrest of three Bledsoe County men, including the former sheriff, for not appearing as witnesses when called. The former sheriff posted bond and was released but instructed not to leave before the trial ended. Two other men who had corroborated the testimony of Lester’s alibi were also arrested on perjury charges.
The jury proved to be just as efficient and quick as the judge. After being out for only 55 minutes, the jury reached a verdict. White Tollett and Church Lester were sentenced to death in the electric chair. Walker and Walling were sentenced to 21 years in prison and Crave Tollett was acquitted.
Allen had disallowed the confessions as evidence against the other defendants. Kirkland wrote that in a taped interview done just three months before his death, Allen defended his decision: “The statements of Walling and Walker were gathered without any notice to anyone, without any lawyers. … I was not going to have any man hung on something like that.” Allen said that while he was sure the other men convicted were guilty, he was less sure about Lester’s guilt. “Excluding that testimony, I don’t think they had much against him,” Allen said.
Allen told his nephew, Lynn Brown, who would follow in his footsteps to become Criminal Court Judge for the 1st District, that he had the trial record spread out before him as he considered the defense motion for a new trial for Lester. As he was deliberating, Allen got a phone call from Sheriff Moreland, who told him Lester had hanged himself in his jail cell and was dead. Allen then gathered up the trial record and wrote on it “appeal refused.”
The end of the trial brought no rest for the hard-working judge. He had scheduled the murder trial of Harmon Gouge to follow the Dynamite trial. That trial ended with the jury deciding Gouge had acted in self defense in killing Arnold Tollett.
White Tollet would go to the electric chair on Jan. 11, 1939, just over one year after the dynamite explosion. Lynn Brown said Tollett remains the last person convicted of murder in Carter County to be executed.
Next Sunday, this series on the career of Judge Ben Allen concludes with the story of his 14 years as the vice president and general manager of both of Elizabethton’s rayon plants and his many accomplishments after he retired.