ELIZABETHTON — By 1942, Circuit Court Judge Ben Allen’s life and activities had become well established. It probably appeared to everyone in his community that the remainder of Allen’s life would follow the career path he had established since coming home from the trenches of the Western Front in World War I. He had chosen to follow his father into a career in law and had graduated from Cumberland Law School in Lebanon, Tenn. He joined his father’s law firm in Elizabethton and quickly advanced to the positions of clerk and master of the Carter County Chancery Court, to 1st District Attorney General, to judge of the Circuit Court of the 1st Judicial District.

By 1942, he had served as judge for eight years and had successfully presided over the most notorious murder case in the county’s history, the Hampton Dynamite Murders. He had also found success in other endeavors as well. He was a cattle farmer who oversaw the 250-acre Renfro-Allen Farm northeast of Elizabethton. He was a founding member of the Mountain Breeders Co-op. He and his wife Corrine Renfro Allen were raising two children, Robert Renfro Allen and and Elizabeth Allen.

John Thompson

