ELIZABETHTON — By 1942, Circuit Court Judge Ben Allen’s life and activities had become well established. It probably appeared to everyone in his community that the remainder of Allen’s life would follow the career path he had established since coming home from the trenches of the Western Front in World War I. He had chosen to follow his father into a career in law and had graduated from Cumberland Law School in Lebanon, Tenn. He joined his father’s law firm in Elizabethton and quickly advanced to the positions of clerk and master of the Carter County Chancery Court, to 1st District Attorney General, to judge of the Circuit Court of the 1st Judicial District.
By 1942, he had served as judge for eight years and had successfully presided over the most notorious murder case in the county’s history, the Hampton Dynamite Murders. He had also found success in other endeavors as well. He was a cattle farmer who oversaw the 250-acre Renfro-Allen Farm northeast of Elizabethton. He was a founding member of the Mountain Breeders Co-op. He and his wife Corrine Renfro Allen were raising two children, Robert Renfro Allen and and Elizabeth Allen.
Allen also found time to be active in many civic organizations and to be a founding member of several of them. He was a member of Watauga Post 49 of the American Legion. He was a mason and a member of the Dashiell Lodge of Elizabethton. He was a charter member of the Elizabethton Rotary Club. He was past director of the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce. In 1942 he served as president of the Sequoya Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and he was a trustee of Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, and was Carter County coordinator in the Office of Civilian Defense.
But with the entry of the United States into World War II, Allen’s successful and comfortable life was about to change forever — just as his life had changed when he abandoned his successful start of a career on Wall Street to become a private in the Carter County National Guard company when the United States entered World War I.
For the second World War, his country placed Allen in a more responsible and safer position. On June 20, 1942, Allen resigned as judge and took up the position as resident vice president of both the North American Rayon plant in Elizabethton and the American Bemberg Corporation plant in Elizabethton. The appointment had come about after the national government’s Office of Alien Property had taken control of the plants from the German company called Algemeene Kuntzijde Unie N.V. Instead of answering to directors in Germany, the two Elizabethton rayon plants would now answer to directors in New York City, with Allen elected as resident vice president of both plants.
Allen would be coming to the plants at a time of unprecedented demand for its products. The war in the Pacific had made silk very difficult to import. In addition, the military’s demand for rayon was going through the roof. Rayon was being used for all sorts of parachutes. The military also found it needed Bemberg rayon for making camouflage netting and mosquito netting. As the war went on, Bemberg rayon was used to make the cloth in the medals it presented to the millions of men and women who were fighting the war. The military also needed rayon for flags, emblems and banners.
The appointment of Allen was announced to the Elizabethton rayon workers in the Fourth of July, 1942 issue of the plant news magazine, The Watauga Spinnerette. On the cover of magazine that month was a drawing of an American flag on a flag pole. At the bottom of the drawing were the words: “United We Stand.”
During this patriotic time, The Spinnerette would prominently feature an honor roll of the names of former employees of the plants who were now serving the armed forces, alongside the photos of children of plant workers who had grown up and were now wearing Army and Navy uniforms. The magazine also reserved a prominent place for the photographs of those who were killed while serving in the military.
Allen certainly showed his patriotism during this time. He had been awarded the Silver Star for his valorous service in World War I. His nephew, Lynn Brown, said Allen wore the Silver Star insignia in his lapel to let the latest generation of warriors know that he had also served and been in harm’s way.
The war was never far away from the workers of the Elizabethton rayon plants. In the very same Fourth of July issue that announced Allen would become the resident vice president, there appeared another article which was side-by-side with the article on Allen. That article read: “As a further step toward putting the two corporations on a 100% war footing, plans are now complete for the fingerprinting of each and every employee of the American Bemberg and North American plants in the very near future. The step is being taken at the instigation of, and in cooperation with the War Department.”
The article then quoted the official decree of the undersecretary of war that all employees engaged in war production must be fingerprinted.
Another sign of the times was an auxiliary military police unit that was established at the plants. Allen demonstrated his support for this group when two guidons were presented to the unit, one guidon going to the Bemberg plant and one to the North American facility. The Spinnerette described how the unit marched from No. 9 Gate to the Personnel Office, where Allen was joined with Col. Merryman of Camp Forrest, Tenn. in presenting the guidons to the auxiliary military police force. The guidons had authorized by the Internal Security Division of the War Department. The Spinnerette concluded the report on the guidon presentation by saying “We are very proud of these guidons and what they mean. Won’t you help us by observing all the plant rules?”
The employees were also showing their support for the war effort by working hard and donating to the frequent war bond drives. The war demand was increasing both the number of employees and the size of the plants. Allen kept the employees informed about the growth through articles in The Spinnerette. In 1943, he announced: “North American Rayon Corporation will expand its Elizabethton, Tennessee plant to provide 5 million pounds annually of high tenacity rayon for war purposes. This will require an additional 250 employees. Construction will start immediately.”
With the ending of the war, there was less patriotic zeal at the plants, but Allen’s long life would enable him to participate in the next zenith in American patriotism: the bicentennial of the Declaration of Independence. Allen would make another contribution during that patriotic time that would have a lasting impact on his community: the creation of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Before that, he still had many years of leadership at the rayon plants.
Allen’s last years at the plant were not as eventful as the war years. Nylon was taking part of the market from rayon and lower wages from foreign competitors was becoming particularly difficult in the textile industry.
Allen retired from his positions as vice president and general manager of the two rayon plants in September 1956, but he remained very active in his community. He remained active as a deacon at First Baptist Church and teacher of the church’s fellowship class. He worked to get a new hospital for Elizabethton, funded by the federal Hill-Burton Act, and served as chairman of the board of the resulting Carter County Memorial Hospital.
As the 200th anniversary of the nation began to loom on the horizon, Allen devoted much of his energy to local history. He was a founding member of the Watauga Historical Association in 1962 and served as its president. He also became historian for Carter County. The association quickly took up the aim of preserving and renovating Sycamore Shoals.
Allen described the association’s effort to an unknown interviewer shortly before his death. The recording was transcribed last year by local history writer Rebecca Henderson. In the interview, Allen said “well, I suppose that I may get the credit for starting the Sycamore Shoals thing … when I retired and was able to devote more time to study.” He said he had been talking about the local history “to every kind of group in Carter County. And finally it occurred to me that it was approaching the bicentennial.”
He said many national historians, including Theodore Roosevelt, had written about the history of the settlement of the region and what happened at Sycamore Shoals. Allen said he decided “to make some preparation to celebrate the bicentennial.” He got with some of his friends and discussed it at the Chamber of Commerce. He and some of his friends formed a committee.
At that time, he said some of the property that made up part of Sycamore Shoals had been placed on the market. “If we hadn’t intervened, the property would have been used for commercial purposes, and all the trees down there would have been razed. And it seemed a pity for that to happen because it really is a beautiful place down there along the river.”
His committee began raising funds and purchased the land, which was 7.5 acres. “After we got it on our hands, we had to do something with it, and the rayon plants, with which I had formerly been associated, were kind enough to sell us the riverbed itself and … a strip of land on the opposite side of the river from where the park is now.”
Allen said the Watauga Historical Association got then-Sen. Estes Kefauver to ask Interior Secretary Stewart Udall to consider making Sycamore Shoals a federal park. The National Park Service investigated the site, but Allen said the investigation found the site inadequate for a national site. The association then began working with the state and with Gov. Frank Clement. The General Assembly designated $25,000 for the purchase of land for a proposed park.
Another local politician, former State Sen. Herman Robinson was active in getting support in Nashville, there was one problem in getting funds. The state was also working to create a state park in Roan Mountain at the same time. Even so, Allen had found a strong supporter in Gov. Clement, who in 1965 said he would ask several state agencies to work together to finance the the $2 million project for the creation of Sycamore Shoals site. The promise was made to have it ready for the bicentennial.
So it was that on the Friday of the big bicentennial weekend, Gov. Ray Blanton led the large group that cut the ribbon, opening the Visitors Center at the new Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area. At a luncheon, U.S. District Attorney John L. Bowers Jr. paid tribute to Allen. Bowers said that during his long life, Allen had succeeded in many roles, as student, athlete, financier, soldier, railroader, district attorney general, circuit court judge, industrial executive, humanitarian, historian, farmer, Sunday school teacher and family man. “He has touched and influenced for good more lives than any other Carter Countian has, and was part of just about every good thing our people did.”
With the bicentennial over, Allen died on his beloved farm on March 20, 1977, at the age of 85.