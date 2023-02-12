ELIZABETHTON — For the next two Sundays, there will be stories of Judge Ben Allen in the Johnson City Press. A man who has been largely forgotten in the history of Carter County, Allen’s life included fighting in a battle of World War I where the allies broke through the Hindenburg Line just weeks before the armistice was signed to end the war. He would go on to earn his law degree and became district attorney general of the 1st Judicial District and judge of the 1st Circuit Court for four Upper East Tennessee counties. He also became the general manager of both rayon plants in the city for 14 years and remained active in his community after retirement, helping to create the Carter County Memorial Hospital, then the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Today’s story will be about Allen’s experiences in World War I.
There have been millions of letters mailed home by young soldiers to tell their families about the wars they were fighting in. The letters written home by Ben Allen are now over 100 years old but they stand out.
Not only do they describe scenes from a climatic battle in World War I, but Allen somehow remains cheerful and with a sense of humor in a landscape scarred by a stagnant front line where armies had fought and died for four years.
The letters to the family have been collected and placed in a binder by Allen’s nephew, retired Judge Lynn Brown. Brown said his real grandfather had died before he was born and Allen had been more like a grandfather to him than an uncle. Brown plans to present the letters to the Archives of Appalachia, as a gift from the Allen family.
Allen was not typical of the enlisted men fighting in the trenches in 1918. He was born in 1891 and was now 25 years old, older than most of the men in the trenches. Despite his maturity Allen may have felt inexperienced in his 117th Infantry Regiment of the 30th (Old Hickory) Division. Many of the men in that regiment had taken part in the military expedition under Gen. John Pershing into northern Mexico in 1916.
Allen was eager to get into the fight when the United States declared war on Germany in April 1917.
He had left home and worked for a railroad company in the coal mine regions of Kentucky and Southwest Virginia, where he became secretary to one of the top executives. He had parlayed that job into a secretarial job with the Commercial Investment Trust on Broadway in the Wall Street District of New York City.
He appeared to be on his way up in the world of business, but when war was declared, Allen immediately started trying to get into the Army. In a May 1, 1917, letter to his father, W.R. Allen, an Elizabethton attorney, he told his father he had written letters to military officials, including Major Caleb Hathaway, a battalion commander of the 117th Regiment of the National Guard. Hathaway’s battalion consisted of four infantry companies in the Tri-Cities, including Company G in Elizabethton.
Allen told his father that he had also already taking a physical exam to get into the military. He wrote that the doctor found “my heart and respiration could not be depended upon.” He told his dad that “I was going to Plattsburg (for National Guard military training in New York) but now don’t know whether I will get by, as my physical standing is not good on account of the unreliable pump.”
Despite the medical problem, Allen managed to get a slot in the Elizabethton infantry company. He was also being considered for a commission to become an officer. The regiment was soon mobilized and began training at Camp Sevier in Greenville, S.C.
When it reached France, the 117th Regiment began its intensive training in trench warfare from the experts who had been fighting the Germans in the trenches for four years. By July 4, 1918, the 117th was given its first taste of real trench warfare in the section of Belgium near the English Channel. He described it in a letter to his father that his unit had “at last managed to get into the front line trenches and have been out on a patrol. However, was in a very quiet place and only saw a couple of Fritz.” (Fritz was a nickname used by Allied soldiers for a German soldier during World War I and II.)
“Managed to be in the neighborhood of one or two shells when they burst, but there was nothing exciting about the matter.” He went on to say a few more shells were dropped in the area around 8 p.m. He said the unit was told the Germans “had a bee in their bonnet and intended coming over to pay us a visit, so all hands and the cook” armed themselves and “went into no man’s land about 10 p.m. to wait for Fritz. Being a cunning creature, however, the hirelings of Bill (Kaiser Wilhelm) sat contentedly on that portion of their anatomy used for the purpose and let us perambulate around no man’s land to our heart’s content, acquiring thereby a remarkably irritable disposition and bringing back with us nothing more than a wet skin and an unbelievable tale of our adventures. … But most honored sir, did you ever find yourself in no man’s land at 12 a.m. with a most urgent desire to sneeze, reach for your handkerchief to smother the sneeze (for fear Fritz will hear and send a perfectly good hand grenade?) Now isn’t that a devil of a predicament to find yourself in?” He described the shells going over the trenches as sounding like a train “drifting downgrade with all steam cut off.”
With that limited amount of experience, the British advisers deemed the regiment ready to take up a position in the trenches in August, defending a part of the East Popperinghe Line in Northern France, near Ypres.
In September, when the division was taken out of the line and received intensive training in offensive tactics and operating with tanks. It was part of the big plan to break through the Hindenburg Line at the end of the month. Allen described what happened in a letter to his father on Nov. 24, which was nearly two weeks after the armistice, when the censors were allowing the soldiers to provide more details. Allen took advantage of the freedom and told his father about his role in the Battle of St. Quentin Canal.
The 30th Division and the 27th Division made up the American II Corps. The two divisions were combined with 30 divisions from Britain and Australia under the overall command of British General Sir Henry Rawlinson. The allies faced 39 German divisions in the opposite trenches.
The main assault was set for Sept. 29. The battle was preceded by the greatest British artillery bombardment of the war. There were 1,600 artillery pieces firing almost a million shells in preparation for the infantry attack.
A couple of months after the battle, Allen wrote:
“Dear Dad,
“Better get your glasses properly seated on your nose because you are going to be plentifully enlightened if I don’t run out of ink, or if you just get tired and stop reading.
“The censor has decided to let up on most everything except the expression of strong Republican opinion of our chief magistrate as i can give you names and dates which together with what I have written you will pretty well enable you to follow my part in the European jazz.
“On the evening of Sept. 28, we received a full compliment of grenades, ammunition, and a lot of maps, of course. Our orders were to take, break, manhandle, destroy or possess ourselves of a certain line that Fritz had been in possession since 1914 … the section for our attention being slightly south of Bellicourt against the canal bank and to cross over the canal on a point in which here had been converted to a tunnel proceeding down the canal to take up a position behind Nauroy. All of which we accomplished.
“5:50 a.m. was zero hour. We had come out of a valley and deployed on top of one long ridge. In front of us was a valley of about a half mile width, or rather somewhat to our right and a half mile beyond the second ridge was the Hindenburg Line.
“At 5:45 a.m. everything was lovely, just a hint of the rain. One could hardly realize that a few minutes how things would change.
“A machine gun opened up and was followed by thousands; a field piece got in the racket and the show was on. I can’t describe it fittingly so won’t try, just take my word for it, Fritz must have thought he was standing just outside hell and that somebody had opened the door.
“Then we move forward. Had only gone a short distance when we hit our smoke barrage (we started in support echelon and then we could only see a few yards in any direction).
“The smoke was aided by a fog got so thick at one point that we couldn’t see five yards. At this time we ran into our first bunch of prisoners, who came stumbling out of the fog yelling “komerad” and with hands up. Pretty hard to tell their intentions and some of them barely missed getting a foot or so of bayonet before they were recognized as prisoners, or at least their intentions were of the more pacific nature.
“Also, we ran into the enemy’s counter barrage of artillery and machine guns and shell holes became a thing of joy when stationary and a thing of cussedness when moving.” Allen described how the machine gun bullets and high explosive fragments were whistling by and how the German prisoners of war were suddenly in demand as stretcher bearers.
“They had advanced about a half mile, but were forced to stop and get under cover where possible. Our barrage had gone on and off as we were in the fog with about 40 (it seemed to us to be a thousand) machine guns in front of us. The line which was following the barrage had become separated in the fog, passing the machine guns over, or rather, passing on both sides of them and leaving them to soar up, unblemished by every barrage, and take a poke at us.
“However, Fritz’ wind was up and we soon went down and got a fancy selection of machine guns, etc., with some loss, as you may surmise. Then, around the end of the canal bank and on to our position, which included a company headquarters which Fritz had left so hurriedly he left many of his personal belongings. Fortunately, we got him before he got far, so anything he especially cherished and desired to take a chance on taking back to Berlin became ours. That is, it became the other fellows, for I have steadfastly refused to collect any souvenirs, being somewhat superstitious.
“We did a pretty nice job evicting Fritz out of good dugouts, doing as much damage to Fritz and so little to the dugouts as possible, although he became obstreperous in a few cases, where it was necessary to use a phosphorous grenade, burning the dugout and serving Fritz en casserole if he didn’t have another entrance to his home. We found dugouts 40 feet deep (40 feet under ground I mean) with three or four stairway entrances, electric lights (furnished with a dynamo) stove, bunks and some furniture.
“It developed that it was unfortunate we got Fritz’ dugouts, for he got busy with his artillery and machine guns and made life a very uncertain proposition for us for a couple of days, until we were relieved.”
Allen described his unit being allowed to go back behind the lines for a few days of rest and recovery. Then they were ordered back to the front, which he said had advanced about 500 yards in the meantime.
Once more on the front line, Allen said “We suffered the Hun to shoot at us with guns of all calibers for a couple of days and on the morning of the 7th again when on a hill and deployed for another go at him. This time he got us fair, waiting for zero hour and came over in his planes, dropping flares, etc. Then he put the -----est barrage on us you can imagine, both artillery and air bombs. You may judge of its intensity when I say that there was not a bit of shelter nor even a shell hole when it started and when we got ready to move every man remaining alive was in a shell hole. In just a few minutes, it seemed like an eternity, the barrage continued on us for about 300 yards in all its intensity. After having suffered the support barrage, we were allowed to jump the front battalion and go after Jerry fighting a rear guard action with machine guns and light artillery. Were pretty successful in this and moved so fast, having no barrage to bother us.” With the front lines now moving toward Germany, the armistice was announced for Nov. 11.
For all the casualties they suffered, they succeeded in taking twice as many prisoners. Allen said they also got a nice collection of machine guns and a couple of battalions of artillery. From July to October, the 30th Division suffered 1,237 killed in action and 7,178 wounded or missing. He proudly summarized that the mission had been to break through the Hindenburg Line and that was accomplished.
There is physical proof in Elizabethton that Allen was recognized for his performance on that crucial Sept. 29. A safe deposit box at Citizens Bank still contains the important papers of Allen. Among the papers is a document with elaborate illustration around the borders.
The document indicates that it was presented to “Private 1st Cl. William B. Allen, Company G, 117th Inf. for distinguished and exceptional gallantry at Bellicourt, France on Sept. 29, 2018 in the operations of the American Expeditionary Forces in testimony thereof, and as an expression of appreciation of his valor, I award him this citation.” It was signed “John J. Pershing, Commander in Chief.”
The citation included what was called at the time a Citation Star. In 1932, the nation’s third highest military decoration for valor in combat was changed, creating the Silver Star for all branches of the military. Veterans with the Citation Star were able to convert them to Silver Stars.
Along with the AEF citation, Allen’s safe deposit box also contains a small cardboard mailer. Inside the box is Allen’s Silver Star and his World War I Victory Medal. The Victory Medal includes battle clasps for the Somme Offensive and Ypres-Lys.
Allen’s military experience had a high and low after the armistice. He reported the low to his father in a letter. He had attained the rank of sergeant but wrote his father: “I am now a private due to having missed a train and arrived six hours late at camp.” He later told his nephew, Lynn Brown, that his AWOL had not been a mistake. He thought he might never see Paris again and tried to make the most of his visit.
His high point was also documented in the safe deposit box. During the time his unit was waiting in France to return home, Allen was sent to an officer training school, where he was commissioned a second lieutenant.
While Allen would leave the Army after the war to enroll in law school, the contents of the safe deposit box reflects the lifelong pride in the military service he performed in the trenches of battle-scarred France in 1918.