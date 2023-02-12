ELIZABETHTON — For the next two Sundays, there will be stories of Judge Ben Allen in the Johnson City Press. A man who has been largely forgotten in the history of Carter County, Allen’s life included fighting in a battle of World War I where the allies broke through the Hindenburg Line just weeks before the armistice was signed to end the war. He would go on to earn his law degree and became district attorney general of the 1st Judicial District and judge of the 1st Circuit Court for four Upper East Tennessee counties. He also became the general manager of both rayon plants in the city for 14 years and remained active in his community after retirement, helping to create the Carter County Memorial Hospital, then the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Today’s story will be about Allen’s experiences in World War I.

There have been millions of letters mailed home by young soldiers to tell their families about the wars they were fighting in. The letters written home by Ben Allen are now over 100 years old but they stand out.

