ELIZABETHTON — The fate of Paul Beard is now in the hands of a Carter County jury. His trial on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his 4-month-old daughter began with jury selection on Monday afternoon.
The state and the defense completed presenting testimony and arguments to the jury on Thursday afternoon in the Carter County Criminal Court trial. Beard is charged in the September 2019 death of his daughter, Kenlyn Beard. After the defense and prosecution rested, Judge Stacy Street gave instructions to the jury prior the beginning of deliberations.
By the time the last day of testimony was completed and Street’s instructions to the jury were completed it was 6:45 p.m. Street then asked the jurors if they would like to begin working for a few hours during the evening or begin on Friday morning. The jury decided to start deliberations on Friday.
Beard told doctors and police investigators that he accidentally dropped Kenlyn on the floor of their home at 113 E. H St. on Sept. 12. Kenlyn’s mother is Diana Buck, who was Beard’s girlfriend. She was working in Jonesborough at the time of the incident.
The child was rushed by ambulance and helicopter to hospitals for treatment, finally ending up at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville early the next morning. Kenlyn died a few days later.
Several doctors who treated Kenlyn disputed Beard’s description about how the baby was injured, leading to the charges against him. The testimony of the doctors who treated Kenlyn continued to be heard by the jury on Thursday.
Dr. Chris O’Brien, a pediatric ophthalmologist, began Thursday’s testimony. He told the jury he examined Kenlyn on Sept. 13 and found retinal bleeding in her left eye. He said there were numerous hemorrhages, “too many to count on several layers in the back of the eye." When asked about the cause of the hemorrhages “it takes severe trauma, it is not something that happens just falling off the couch.”
O’Brien said the trauma could not have been caused by just one blow. That was because of the multiple layers where the hemorrhages were in the back of the eye. He said it would have been “multiple events in rapid succession because the hemorrhages were all the same color. He said the were like a bruise and change color as they heal.
The next physician to testify was Dr. Mary Palmer, a child abuse pediatrician at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Palmer said when she first saw Kenlyn, the baby was critically ill and on life support. She talked to Beard and asked him to tell her what happened. Palmer said he told her he was holding Kenlyn in his arms and her 2-year-old sister started climbing his leg. While attempting to transfer Kenlyn to his other arm so he could attend to her sister, Beard said Kenlyn fell out of his arms and hit her head on the floor. When Palmer said that did not fit the medical evidence, she said Beard was noncommittal, merely saying “OK.”
Palmer was cross-examined by defense attorney Julie Canter. The doctor said the evidence was that there were “significant blows to the head, multiple times. There was a lot of impact to her head.”
Following Palmer’s testimony, the state rested its case.
Canter then called Dr. John Hunsaker to the witness stand. Hunsaker has served as associate chief medical examiner in Kentucky. Hunsaker proceeded to dispute some of the statements made by the doctors who had treated Kenlyn and the autopsy of the child.
Hunsaker said blunt force was not the only cause for retinal hemorrhage. He said the swollen brain that Kenlyn was experiencing could have been a cause.
Hunsaker also said he questioned the timing of the injuries sustained by Kenlyn. The autopsy report indicated there was no evidence of healing on the skull fractures. Hunsaker said there was no evidence of how old the fractures were because they had not been examined by a microscope. He said that was the most accurate way to determine the age of the injuries and it wasn’t done.
Hunsaker said some of the injuries could have happened earlier when Kenlyn was under someone else’s care. Hunsaker said he believed that something did happen to the child on Sept. 12, but it was coupled with the previous injury.
Under cross examination by Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks, Hunsaker disputed the opinions of the doctors who said the injuries to Kenlyn could not have been caused by a 4-foot drop. He said that would require a biomechanical engineer to determine and there is evidence in the medical literature that such a fall could cause multiple fractures.