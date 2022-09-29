ELIZABETHTON — The fate of Paul Beard is now in the hands of a Carter County jury. His trial on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his 4-month-old daughter began with jury selection on Monday afternoon.

The state and the defense completed presenting testimony and arguments to the jury on Thursday afternoon in the Carter County Criminal Court trial. Beard is charged in the September 2019 death of his daughter, Kenlyn Beard. After the defense and prosecution rested, Judge Stacy Street gave instructions to the jury prior the beginning of deliberations.

John Thompson

