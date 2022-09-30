Carter County Criminal Court

Paul Beard was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after a Carter County jury found him guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his 4-month-old daughter, Kenlyn. His attorney, looks on.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The weeklong murder trial of Paul Beard in Carter County ended Friday afternoon with the jury finding Beard not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his 4-month old daughter, Kenlyn Beard.

Beard had told investigators he was carrying the baby in his arms on Sept. 12, 2019, when he dropped her on her head in their Elizabethton home.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

