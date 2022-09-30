Paul Beard was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after a Carter County jury found him guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his 4-month-old daughter, Kenlyn. His attorney, looks on.
ELIZABETHTON — The weeklong murder trial of Paul Beard in Carter County ended Friday afternoon with the jury finding Beard not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his 4-month old daughter, Kenlyn Beard.
Beard had told investigators he was carrying the baby in his arms on Sept. 12, 2019, when he dropped her on her head in their Elizabethton home.
The jury deliberated from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday before reaching the verdict. Judge Stacy Street said he respected the jury’s decision and complemented the panel for remaining alert and engaged during the often difficult testimony.
“This is one of the worst cases to be tried,” Street said of the death of an infant and the extensive medical testimony presented in the trial. “I can’t remember a trial with more medical testimony than this one,” Street said.
Nearly all of the medical testimony was presented by the prosecution and such professionals as Dr. Mary Palmer, a child abuse pediatrician; Dr. Chris O’Brien, a pediatric ophthalmologist; and Nicole Masian, a forensic pathologist, who testified that the injuries to Kenlyn’s skull could only have been caused by multiple impacts in a short period of time.
One medical expert who disagreed with the consensus was presented by defense attorney Julie Canter. Dr. John Hunsaker, a state of Kentucky medical examiner, argued that the autopsy did not include a microscopic examination of the fractures to determine whether any healing had started. He suspected that there were older fractures which combined with the injuries in the Sept. 12 fall in leading to the brain swelling and death of Kenlyn.
Following the announcement of the verdict, Street said the jury had no recommendation of a fine. He scheduled Beard’s sentencing hearing for Dec. 14.
Street said he had discretion in deciding to allow Beard to remain on bail until the sentencing hearing. He asked the attorneys for their opinion. Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Roark and Dennis Brooks said Beard had been found guilty in the death of his daughter and should now have his bond revoked until the sentencing hearing. Canter argued that Beard had always appeared when his case was being considered by the court leading up to the trial and asked the judge to allow her client to remain on his bond.
Street agreed that Beard had always shown up on his court dates but said some evidence had come out in the trial that he found troubling. He said the evidence was about his mental status and remarks he had made in text messages that he wished to harm himself. For that reason, Street ordered Beard to be housed in the Carter County Jail until the sentencing hearing for his own protection.
Following the trial, Assistant District Attorney Dennis Brooks told the Johnson City Press that criminally negligent homicide is a Class E felony under state law. He said that calls for a sentence between one and six years. He said that in Beard’s case and with his record, he will probably face a sentence of one to two years, and be eligible for probation after 30% of the sentence has been served. He will receive credit for the time he serves between now and Dec. 14. He will also be eligible for judicial diversion after completion of his probation.
Brooks said the jury’s verdict did establish that Beard was guilty in the death of his daughter.
Canter said after the trial that she respected the decision of the jury.