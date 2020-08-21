A black bear went romping through the East Tennessee State campus on Friday.
A video sent to the Press by Alex Goodman showed the bear around Gilbreath Hall, the original campus building built in 1911.
University Relations spokesman Joe Smith confirmed the sighting. He said ETSU public safety chased the bear into University Woods, where it was last sighted.
A limited number of residential students had arrived on campus this week ahead of a hybrid of in-person classes and online instruction starting for the fall semester next week.
Keep visiting JohnsonCityPress.com for updates.