The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year.

Back in April, the board held two show cause hearings for properties at 204 W. State of Franklin Road and 213 E. Main St. and ordered a public hearing for both. During the first public hearing for the building on W. State of Franklin Road in May, the board ordered the owner of the property — which shares an address with 132 Spring St. and is currently vacant — to vacate and close the building and ordered the owner to repair it.

