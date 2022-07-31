The sidewalk along West State of Franklin road was closed from Spring to Tipton streets in May due to brick falling from the top of the wall, which is bowing outward. While the sidewalk remains closed, the wall blocking it has been rebuilt with mesh to allow for increased visibility for drivers.
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year.
Back in April, the board held two show cause hearings for properties at 204 W. State of Franklin Road and 213 E. Main St. and ordered a public hearing for both. During the first public hearing for the building on W. State of Franklin Road in May, the board ordered the owner of the property — which shares an address with 132 Spring St. and is currently vacant — to vacate and close the building and ordered the owner to repair it.
On Thursday the board heard an update on the building at 204 W. State of Franklin Road, and held the first public hearing for the building at 213 E. Main St.
Jeff Canon, the city’s chief building official, told board members he has spoken with the contractor for the building on W. State of Franklin and said permits have been pulled for the work. He also told them the property owner has plans to rent out portions of the building in the future, and is looking at other repairs and improvements to the building — repairs and improvements they hope to complete all in one go.
A portion of the sidewalk along West State of Franklin and Spring Street has been closed since May after bricks fell from the top of the building, which was bowing outward. One lane of West State of Franklin was also briefly closed after bricks from the building fell into the road, prompting the construction of a small catch fence to prevent more bricks from falling and entering the roadway.
Diana Cantler, who is representing the property owner Johnson City Opportunity Properties LLC, told the board that the owner is submitting a grant application to the state to help cover the costs of redevelopment, and is also seeking federal tax credits. Cantler said they have not yet been able to begin work on the property and won’t be until they hear back on the status of their application.
Hopefully, Cantler said, they’ll know whether their application was accepted within a month of the Aug. 19 application deadline. Cantler told the board the property owner hopes to use the first floor of the building for retail and put office space on the second floor.
After hearing from Canon and Cantler, the board moved to continue the public hearing until their next meeting on Aug. 25, which was the staff recommendation.
Main Street property to be sold
Shawn Samier, the owner of 213 E. Main St., said Thursday that the issue that prompted the board’s involvement — stucco falling from his building onto the roof of the neighboring Holy Taco Cantina — has been one he’s known about for years.
Samier said he was approached by the owners of Holy Taco several years ago about repairing the wall after debris fell onto their roof, but was advised by his attorney that the repairs were not solely his responsibility. He said his attorney told him repairs to the wall, which is shared by both buildings, were 50% his responsibly and 50% Holy Taco’s.
The repairs have since been in limbo as more debris falls onto the roof of Holy Taco. Samier said he would repair the building himself, if needed.
“It’s just a puzzling situation,” Samier told the board.
Samier also told the board that he has a commercial buyer for the building, which was home to his business Atomik Comics for three decades. He said they’re in the process of clearing out the rest of the building to make way for the buyer.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.