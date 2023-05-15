Third District Election

Angie Stanley withdrew from the race before Monday noon deadline.

 Kingsport Times News

ELIZABETHTON — The ballots for the special elections to select a new representative for the 3rd House of Representatives seat is set, now that the deadline for qualified candidates to withdraw at noon on Monday. Two of the qualifying five candidates have withdrawn, leaving three candidates in the race. The latest to withdraw is Angie Stanley, who withdrew before the deadline on Monday. Neal Kerney withdrew last week. Both are Republicans.

The ballot to decide who should serve out the remainder of Scotty Campbell’s term as representative for the 3rd District of the Tennessee House of Representatives has taken shape with the passing of the noon deadline on Monday for qualified candidates to withdraw their names from the race. The seat became open when Campbell resigned from the seat on April 20 after the outbreak of a scandal.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

