ELIZABETHTON — The ballots for the special elections to select a new representative for the 3rd House of Representatives seat is set, now that the deadline for qualified candidates to withdraw at noon on Monday. Two of the qualifying five candidates have withdrawn, leaving three candidates in the race. The latest to withdraw is Angie Stanley, who withdrew before the deadline on Monday. Neal Kerney withdrew last week. Both are Republicans.
The ballot to decide who should serve out the remainder of Scotty Campbell’s term as representative for the 3rd District of the Tennessee House of Representatives has taken shape with the passing of the noon deadline on Monday for qualified candidates to withdraw their names from the race. The seat became open when Campbell resigned from the seat on April 20 after the outbreak of a scandal.
The withdrawal of the Kerney and Stanley leaves three candidates campaigning for the remainder of the term, two Republicans and one Democrat. Stacy Vaughan and Timothy Hill will be running in the Republican Primary, which will take place on June 22. Early voting will run from June 2 to June 17. Lori Love is unopposed in the Democrat Primary. The winner of the Republican Primary will face Love in the Aug. 3 General Election. The early voting for that election will be from July 14 to July 29.
Until the election is decided, Hill will serve as the representative for the district. That is because the Johnson County Commission voted in special session last Thursday for Hill, in a contest in which all five of the then candidates addressed the commissioners. Johnson County was given the task of choosing the interim representative because Campbell had been from Johnson County. The 3rd District includes four counties: portions of Washington, Sullivan, and Carter counties and all of Johnson County.