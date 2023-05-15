Third District Election

Angie Stanley withdrew from the race before the Monday noon deadline.

 Kingsport Times News

ELIZABETHTON — The ballots for the special elections to select a new representative for the 3rd Tennessee House of Representatives seat are set, now that the deadline for qualified candidates to withdraw has passed. Two of the qualifying five candidates have withdrawn, leaving three candidates in the race.

The latest to withdraw is Angie Stanley, who withdrew before the deadline on Monday. Neal Kerney withdrew last week. Both are Republicans.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you