ELIZABETHTON — The ballots for the special elections to select a new representative for the 3rd Tennessee House of Representatives seat are set, now that the deadline for qualified candidates to withdraw has passed. Two of the qualifying five candidates have withdrawn, leaving three candidates in the race.
The latest to withdraw is Angie Stanley, who withdrew before the deadline on Monday. Neal Kerney withdrew last week. Both are Republicans.
The seat became open when Scotty Campbell resigned on April 20 after the Tennessee General Assembly ethics committee found that he had engaged in sexual harassment, in violation of the House's policy against workplace discrimination.
The withdrawal of Kerney and Stanley leaves three candidates campaigning for the remainder of the term, two Republicans and one Democrat. Stacy Vaughan and Timothy Hill will be running in the Republican primary, which will take place on June 22. Early voting will run from June 2 to June 17. Lori Love is unopposed in the Democrat primary. The winner of the Republican primary will face Love in the Aug. 3 general election. The early voting period for that election will be from July 14 to July 29.
Until the election is decided, Hill will serve as the interim representative for the district. The Johnson County Commission voted in special session last Thursday for Hill, in a contest in which all five of the early candidates addressed the commissioners. Johnson County was given the task of choosing the interim representative because Campbell resides in Johnson County. The 3rd District includes four counties: portions of Washington, Sullivan and Carter counties and all of Johnson County.