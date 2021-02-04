Ballad Health reported 100 patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, its first time at the century mark since mid-October.

Since peaking at 361 nearly a month ago, Ballad’s COVID-19 inpatient census has fallen off a cliff — a 72.2% decrease since Jan. 5. The number of critical care patients has also declined sharply, with the number in intensive care and on ventilators both falling by 75%. As of Thursday, there were 19 patients in the ICU, down from a peak of 77 on Dec. 29. Ventilator patients have dropped to 12 from a peak of 49 on Jan. 12.

New hospitalizations in Northeast Tennessee have also leveled off considerably since the beginning of the year, with new reported hospitalizations last week falling to their lowest point in more than three months. So far this week, 19 people have been hospitalized in the region, more than half in Sullivan County, which has added 10.

State, region experience slight uptick in average new cases

Both the state and the region reported a slight bump in their seven-day new case averages on Thursday, with the state reporting its highest new case count of the week at 3,154. Over the past seven days, the state has averaged 2,683.8 new cases per day, up from Wednesday’s average of 2,487.1 but still down overall from last week.

Northeast Tennessee reported 164 new cases on Thursday, bringing its seven-day average up to 160 — the highest its been since Jan. 26, though its average has been steadily declining since Jan. 7. Per 100,000 people, the region is averagin 31.2 new cases per day over the past week, higher than that of Southwest Virginia but still lower than Western North Carolina’s rate of 51.5.

Hawkins (208), Sullivan (336) and Washington (218) counties have reported the most new cases in Northeast Tennessee over the last seven days.

Tennessee reports third-highest single-day death toll

A day after recording its 10,000th virus-related death, Tennessee reported its third-highest single-day death toll on Thursday with 169 new deaths. It’s the most since a record 192 was reported on Jan. 26, and below December’s high mark of 177 on Dec. 17.

The state remains well on pace to set a new single-week record for reported deaths, with 552 since Monday. The record for new reported deaths in a week was set last week when 791 Tennesseans were reported dying from the virus. The state is averaging more than 130 new deaths per day this week, and needs to average just 80 through Sunday to break last week’s record.

In Northeast Tennessee there were five new virus-related fatalities reported on Thursday, two each in Greene and Sullivan counties and one in Carter County.

The region’s death toll is currently at 918, with Sullivan (249) and Washington (221) counties leading the region in virus deaths. Over the past seven days, however, Carter (10) and Greene (11) counties have reported more new deaths than Washington County (8). Sullivan County has added 19 new deaths in the past seven days.