Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said Wednesday he’s hopeful the region’s surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has peaked, pointing to a significant reduction in the number of people testing positive for the virus in recent days.
“I’m pretty hopeful,” Deaton said. “You don’t really know exactly because these are individuals — it’s not just statistics — but if you look overall the last five days, we were seeing almost 800 to 1,000 cases per day, and now we’ve dropped down to between 400 and 600 cases per day.”
“Overall I anticipate that we’ll start seeing fewer admissions,” he said.
The number of people being treated through the system’s safer-at-home program also declined, which Deaton said was a “good indicator” that “we’re not seeing as many cases across the region.”
Deaton also said the system’s in-house modeling, which projected hospitalizations would peak late last week, was “probably about a week behind.”
“I think we will start to level off, and keep somewhere between 250 and 300 patients for at least another month or so,” Deaton said.
As of Wednesday, the hospital system was treating 441 people hospitalized with the virus, a slight decline from Tuesday’s record-breaking total of 450. While down, that total is still the third-highest ever reported, and represents a 26.3% increase from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations have surged since the beginning of the year as the omicron variant took hold in the region, with a record number of people in Northeast Tennessee testing positive for the virus in January.
While hospitalizations grew to new highs, the number of critically ill people was significantly lower than during the delta surge, though the virus still claimed more than 100 lives in the past month. Of those hospitalized on Wednesday, 88 were in intensive care and 64 were on ventilators — the highest number of people on a ventilator reported in more than three weeks.
Eighty-seven percent of those currently hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. Nor were 94% of people in the ICU and 97% of those on a ventilator.
Deaton said the system has experienced difficulty in discharging patients to long-term care facilities that have limited staffing to accommodate patients, an issue hospitals nationwide are contending with. Deaton didn’t have a specific number of patients affected, but said it was “significant.”
“You’re starting to see across the region that we have been holding some patients, and so what happens is you hold them in an inpatient unit and it continues to back up our emergency department and slows that process down,” Deaton said. “Hopefully with some decompression here with fewer cases, then the long-term care facilities can open up and then would allow us to discharge more patients as well.
“It really is a domino effect here with the whole system as it starts to get overwhelmed,” he continued.
Ballad declared a staffing crisis last week with hundreds of employees out sick because of the virus, something that would allow some COVID-positive employees to continue working in certain circumstances. Deaton said the system was not yet ready to entertain the possibility of reverting to conventional staffing, and is taking things day-by-day.
“We still need all hands on deck to help us with what we’re doing,” Deaton said. “And of course in another week or so, Feb. 11, we have the vaccine mandate that goes into effect, so that could impact our staffing again as we have to fulfill our obligations under (the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandate) for that.”
About 1,000 employees had not yet received a vaccine or an exemption as of last week, a number that’s since declined by several hundred. Deaton said there were exemptions pending still, and said he hoped to have an updated number on Thursday.
Looking ahead, Deaton said Ballad would need to look at the way visitation works, how units are staffed and whether to have COVID units stood up in specific hospitals rather than system-wide when hospitalizations begin to decline.
“I think we have to look at a lot of different things moving forward,” Deaton said. “We have to get back to a normal way of life because I think we’re going to be dealing with this for some time to come.”
