Ballad Health on Friday reported the fewest number of people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in its facilities since late September, which fell by 20 from Wednesday.
As of Friday, the hospital system was caring for 78 people across its facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the fewest since Sept. 30. The number of critical care patients did see a slight increase, however, with intensive care and ventilator patients each increasing by one. Nineteen people were in intensive care, while 13 were on ventilators.
There were zero people waiting test results as of Friday. There were 13 new admissions and 20 discharges from Thursday's totals.
Since Aug. 1, hospitalizations haven't fallen below 63 and have dropped below 70 only four times.
Other data notes:
- 113 new reported cases on Friday, the most this week. The region's seven-day average for new cases is at 107.8 per day.
- There were three new virus-related fatalities on Friday, all in Sullivan County.
- The region's daily positivity rate was 7.68% on Friday, dropping the seven-day positivity rate to 9.36% — the lowest since early October.