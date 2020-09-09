Ballad Health officials on Wednesday warned against complacency as key novel coronavirus metrics begin trending downward, and urged the region’s residents to get flu shots early in what may be one of the most important years for vaccinations.
Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer, Jamie Swift, said the healthcare system is “super excited” to see the trends begin moving in a positive direction, but cautioned people about letting their guard down and getting too comfortable.
“What we want to remind you of as we share this data is not to become complacent,” Swift said. “It is as important now as ever that we continue with social distancing, wearing our mask, hand hygiene.
“Hear me when I say the pandemic is not over — we are not at a level to where we can say the pandemic is over and that normal life can resume,” she continued.
Eric Deaton, the system’s chief operating officer, said that, while the trends are positive, they want everyone to remain diligent.
“If we continue doing the things we talked about, we expect to see a continued downward trend line,” Deaton said. “We’re optimistic about it, we just want everyone to remain diligent.”
Deaton and Swift’s words of caution come weeks before the traditional beginning of flu season in early October. Swift said the best time to get vaccinated is between September and October.
“We really want to encourage you this year to get your flu vaccine, it truly is going to be more important this year than it ever has been,” Swift said. “If we experience a severe flu season in conjunction with our ongoing pandemic, our health system and health care workers could become overburdened very quickly.
“We don’t want our health systems to really become overburdened with flu and COVID-19 at the same time,” Swift said later.
According to data estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza has caused about 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 to 60,000 deaths annually since 2010. Last flu season (Oct. 1-April 4), the CDC estimated there were between 410,000-740,000 hospitalizations and 24,000-62,000 deaths.
There is hope that the preventative measures being taken for COVID-19 will lead to this year’s flu season being more mild than in previous years.
“We are optimistic with the mask wearing and all the things we’re doing, we will hopefully see a milder flu season, but it’s really, really important that people get their flu shots,” Deaton said.