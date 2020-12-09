For the first time, COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad Health facilities officially topped 300 on Wednesday.
Ballad Health reported having 306 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across its 21 county service area in Tennessee and Virginia.
The system also reported having a positivity rate of 27.2%, which is the highest it's ever been, and 91 deaths over the last seven days.
Six patients are under investigation for COVID-19, and 47 beds designated for COVID-19 patients are available.
A total of 62 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit, and 36 are on ventilators.