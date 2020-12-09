Ballad Health scorecard Dec. 9

Ballad Health reported 300 patients hospitalized at its facilities on Wednesday.

For the first time, COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad Health facilities officially topped 300 on Wednesday.

Ballad Health reported having 306 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across its 21 county service area in Tennessee and Virginia.

The system also reported having a positivity rate of 27.2%, which is the highest it's ever been, and 91 deaths over the last seven days.

Six patients are under investigation for COVID-19, and 47 beds designated for COVID-19 patients are available.

A total of 62 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit, and 36 are on ventilators.