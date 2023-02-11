Johnson City Medical Center

Ballad Heath has been recognized by several national publications for their high quality medical care and patient safety. Johnson City Medical Center was ranked in the top 10% in the nation for patient safety in overall medical care.

 SARAH OWENS/Johnson City Press

U.S. News, Quantros Inc.’s CareChex awards, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association have ranked Ballad Health as performing highly in a number of specialties.

