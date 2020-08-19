Ballad Health reported a slight uptick in novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Wednesday, up one from Tuesday's count.
As of Wednesday morning, Ballad was treating 104 patients for COVID-19 with 23 people in intensive care and 13 on ventilators. The number of ICU patients is up two from Tuesday, while the number of people on ventilators was unchanged from Tuesday. There were an additional 27 people awaiting test results.
The system reported 46 available COVID-19 beds, with general patient occupancy across the system at 93.3%. ICU capacity is at 90.7%.