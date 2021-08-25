Ballad Health officials expect the hospital system will see a record number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in a matter of weeks, and are preparing for the potential need to ration care at the system’s hospitals.
“Our capacity to care for patients is finite, and we don’t have endless supplies and resources to care for patients,” said Ballad Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels. “At some point, we have to decide how to allocate those resources.”
Runnels, who stressed that the system is not yet at a point where it needs to implement its scarce resource policy, said the goal is to save and protect as many lives as possible.
He encouraged those in the area who haven’t yet been vaccinated to do so.
“In situations such as these, the Ballad Health board of directors has established a policy requiring the utilization of an ethics committee composed of medical professionals, clergy and other individuals with the requisite backgrounds for the purpose of advising management or the board on issues of medical ethics,” Runnels said.
As of Wednesday, 281 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad hospitals — 46 of whom were admitted between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, compared to 31 discharges. There were also 22 people awaiting test results, meaning the number of COVID-19 inpatients could be higher than 300. Of those hospitalized, 71 were in intensive care and 49 were on ventilators.
Ninety-two percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. The number of vaccinated people in intensive care, meanwhile, was one — with unvaccinated people accounting for 98.5% of patients in the ICU.
Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said Wednesday the hospital system recently bought 50 more ventilators to ensure they have enough ventilator capacity with hospitalizations projected to surpass 400 in a matter of weeks. Ballad reported a record 51 COVID-19 patients on ventilators on Tuesday, while its ICUs are at capacity.
On Tuesday, Ballad announced it would suspend all elective, non-emergent surgeries, effective Thursday, to free up more staff and preserve as much bed space as possible in anticipation of a sustained increase in hospitalizations — a move that came about a week after elective procedures requiring an overnight stay were suspended. Stopping the surgeries will allow Ballad to increase ICU capacity by converting its post-anesthesia care units into ICUs.
“These are records we don’t want to break, and unfortunately we’re seeing more and more cases and more and more sicker patients,” said Deaton.
Ballad is also treating 258 people through their safer-at-home program, putting 529 total confirmed COVID-19 patients under the system’s care. While not the highest that total has been, it is steadily climbing. Ballad previously cared for 721 (370 at home) on Jan. 6, which was during the peak of the winter surge.
The current surge, however, is unlike what the hospital system dealt with last winter.
Hospitalizations are climbing at a faster pace — increasing tenfold in the space of about seven weeks. If hospitalizations continue to rise at this rate, hospital officials said they expect to set a new inpatient record in two weeks, with mid-line projections showing 406 inpatients by Sept. 11, and potentially up to 493 in a worst-case scenario.
The system’s best-case projections predict hospitalizations could rise to about 300 by Sept. 11, but that’s only if more stringent precautions are implemented and the general public more strictly follows public health guidance to reduce spread, like wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
But with more than 5,000 new cases diagnosed last week, hospital officials feel certain the number of hospitalizations — as well as deaths — will continue to rise in the coming weeks.
“We’re really planning for our worst-case scenario, and as our volume continues to increase, we’ll continue to make surge plans and create capacity across the health care system,” Deaton said, adding that “given the limitations on staffing that we have today, we have to be able to use our staff the most appropriate way to care for the most acute patients.”
Over the weekend, 20 clinical and non-clinical National Guard personnel were deployed to Johnson City Medical Center to supplement the frontline health care workers there, as it “really is where we have the highest number of COVID patients that we’re caring for today.” Deaton said the hospital system has requested additional National Guard personnel from the state to be deployed to its other tertiary facilities in Kingsport and Bristol.
Among those 281 currently hospitalized with COVID-19 were nine children at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City — five of them in the pediatric intensive care unit, a unit that only has 10 beds and typically only has staff for for five to seven. Hospital officials said there were 33 COVID-related pediatric emergency department visits on Tuesday alone, in addition to a large number of children testing positive.
“We’re right at that edge where, with five kids in the pediatric intensive care unit, we’re starting to knock on the door of what our capacity is in the pediatric intensive care unit,” said Ballad CEO Alan Levine, who later said “We are now in a period, really at the beginning of what we feel is going to be a pretty significant test of our capacity for children.
“This is why we have advocated so much for extensive mitigation measures as much as possible in our school systems,” he said, “and we continue to advocate for that.”