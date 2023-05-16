ELIZABETHTON — This time of the year is usually hectic in county governments, but Monday’s emotional meeting of the Carter County Commission was not caused by any considerations of the next budget for the county government.
The emotion was caused by an announcement made just hours before the commission meeting by Ballad Health, which said that the intensive care unit at Sycamore Shoals Hospital would be going away on Sunday, June 4, with all intensive care patients going to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Several county commissioners spoke about the impact the loss of the intensive care unit would have on the community. Commissioner Angie Odom has been one of the most vocal about the closure, but several others spoke during the evening. Dwayne Taylor, chief executive officer of Sycamore Shoals Hospital was the principal speaker for Ballad, but a number of Ballad senior executives attended the meeting. Alan Levine, chairman and chief executive officer of Ballad Health, did not attend the meeting, although he attended the April meeting of the Carter County Commission.
Odom criticized Levine when she addressed the commission during the time for commissioners to speak.
“We had a full presentation given a month ago on Ballad Health," she said. "Nothing was mentioned to us about a change (in the organization of Sycamore Shoals Hospital). Two days later, we had to learn in the news that there was a possible change.”
Odom is especially sensitive about the loss of services at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She has long operated a crisis pregnancy center as part of her TLC Community Center.
“We lost our birthing center in 2012,” Odom said.
She said “the issue is not just about the loss of the ICU.” She said that with the loss of the intensive care unit, there will be other medical procedures that require the ICU in order to be administered. She said that includes the use of certain drips and medications, and that certain surgeries will no longer be permitted.
Commissioner Todd Smith echoed Odom’s concern over erosion of services.
“It is not just going to stop with ICU," he said. "We thought it was going to stop with obstetrics. Did it?”
Taylor, Sycamore Shoals' CEO said “Ballad is not some company you don’t know.” He said the people at Ballad, including himself, are made up of members of the community, no from a place 1,000 miles away.
“The decisions we make, we don’t just make for the almighty dollar. You deserve better than that… The decisions we make, we put a lot of thought, time and effort into weighing the alternatives.
"Given where we are, I am absolutely convinced it was the best decision…because COVID changed things. We have a difficult time recruiting nurses.”
He told the commissioners that all of the nurses working the ICU at Sycamore Shoals will be allowed to take other nursing jobs at the hospital because it is so short of nurses.
Taylor repeated the statement made by Ballad earlier in the day that the decision was to integrate the intensive care services from Sycamore Shoals Hospital into the ICU at Johnson City Medical Center and “aligns with national best practices for providing intensive care services in higher volume units that are fully staffed with pulminary providers, intensivists, medical residents and dozens of medical and surgical subspecialists.”
The statement said the daily census of the ICU at Sycamore Shoals Hospital is fewer than six patients, making its ICU one of the lower-volume in the state.
On the day after the debate in the commission, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said she was satisfied with the decision.
“You need the highest level of care and that is the Johnson City Medical Center," she said. "It is a great hospital with a great ICU. We have to make tough decisions to keep our hospitals strong and to get our patients where they need to be. This is a good decision.”
“I am really very proud of our county commissioners," Odom said. "I feel we were united and we stood together for the citizens. I am very proud to serve with them."
She said she will be attending the Department of Health meeting at the Performing Arts Center at Northeast State Community College at 5:30 to 7 p.m. on June 12 for the Tennessee Department of Health hearing on Ballad’s Certificate of Public Advantage. She urged concerned citizens to attend the hearing and make their comments heard. She said she would be glad to forward to the Department Health any comments from citizens who cannot attend the meeting. She said they may email the comments to her at angie.odom@cartercouny@tn.gov.