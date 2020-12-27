Northeast Tennessee reported eight new deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday as the region’s positive test rate remained above 20%.
The eight deaths were among 69 statewide. As of Sunday, 617 virus-related deaths had been reported in the upper eight counties out of 6,512 across Tennessee. The state’s fatality data had been delayed over the Christmas holiday, so no deaths had been reported in Northeast Tennessee since Thursday.
Sunday's new deaths included three in Sullivan County, two each in Carter and Washington counties and one in Hawkins County.
Ballad Health reports increase in COVID-19 patients, reversing downward trend
Ballad Health’s census included 289 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, an increase of 13 from Saturday’s report. Another seven patients were awaiting test results.
Ballad's numbers had been falling since peaking at 335 on Dec. 21. Ballad's census had been above 300 for 15 consecutive days until falling to 276 on Thursday.
Of those hospitalized Sunday, 57 were in intensive care units — the same number reported Saturday. Thirty-eight patients were on ventilators, one fewer than Saturday. Thirty-nine beds designated for COVID-19 care remained available in the Ballad system.
Ballad reported that 1,046 people had died from virus-related causes in its 21-county service area in Tennessee and Virginia, an increase of five from Saturday.
Region's positivity rate stays above state’s on low testing day
Collectively, the upper eight counties had a 21.74% positive test rate from 860 new tests in Sunday’s report compared to 20.93% from 2,336 tests reported Saturday. The region’s rate has remained above 10 percent since Oct. 15 — 74 straight days.
Sunday’s statewide rate was 18.14% from 11,517 new tests compared to 18.98% from 27,158 tests on Saturday.
Washington County’s active cases continue to grow
The upper eight counties reported 228 new cases in Sunday’s data, down from 451 on Saturday. Washington County led the way with 80 new cases followed by Sullivan County at 50. The other six counties also reported increases: Carter 24, Greene 36, Hancock 1, Hawkins 24, Johnson 1 and Unicoi 12.
Washington’s new cases brought active infections in the county to 1,333, an increase of 36 from Saturday’s report. Meanwhile, Sullivan’s current count dropped by 44 to 1,339. The state considers cases infectious for 14 days, so active infections reflect the number of new cases over the same period minus deaths.
Relative to population, Washington had 1,036.5 active cases per 100,000 people, compared to a rate of 849.3 in Sullivan, the region’s most populous county. Greene had the highest rate in the region at 1,298.4 per 100,000.
Collectively, active cases in the upper eight counties fell by five, as 225 cases reached inactive status, for a total of 5,081. Current infections in the region peaked at 6,036 on Dec. 21.
Statewide, there were 77,341 current infections, a decrease of 408 from Saturday's report. The state’s active case estimate also peaked Dec. 21 at 85,406.