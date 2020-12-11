Ballad Health reported a slight uptick in the number of people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at their hospitals on Friday, while the system also reported a record number of patients on ventilators.
As of Friday, Ballad had 309 (+3) inpatients following a night with 43 admissions and 40 discharges. There were 64 (-5) people in intensive care and 39 (+4) on ventilators. Eleven others were awaiting test results.
There were 54 available beds designated for COVID-19 care on Friday, a decrease of one from Thursday.
”As cases in our region remain high, please continue to wear a mask, socially distance and stay home if possible,” Ballad said in a Tweet.
Ballad also reported 82 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the previous seven days. The total reached 834 over the course of the pandemic, seven more than reported Thursday.