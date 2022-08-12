There are 155 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad Health's hospitals, according to data released by the hospital system on Friday.
Friday's inpatient update is the first Ballad has provided since the health system stopped providing updates in April after hospitalizations fell to their lowest level since last summer. Ballad says it will release the scorecard every Friday going forward, prompted by a rise in hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations are up significantly from previous months, and are at their highest reported total since March. Fortunately, the number of critically ill patients remains low despite the high number of hospitalizations.
Of the 155 hospitalized, 17 were in intensive care and seven were on ventilators. On March 11, the last time Ballad reported more than 150 inpatients, 32 were in the ICU and 21 were on ventilators.
Ballad's scorecard also reported 10 new admissions and 19 discharges on Friday, and said four children are hospitalized with the virus as well.
There have been 19 COVID-19 deaths across Ballad's 21-county service area in the last week.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.