Ballad Scorecard - 08/12

There are 155 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad Health's hospitals, according to data released by the hospital system on Friday. 

Friday's inpatient update is the first Ballad has provided since the health system stopped providing updates in April after hospitalizations fell to their lowest level since last summer. Ballad says it will release the scorecard every Friday going forward, prompted by a rise in hospitalizations. 

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you