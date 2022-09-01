ELIZABETHTON — Patrons of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library could may have felt they were in the school library of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on Thursday. There were plenty of Hogwarts and Harry Potter decorations scattered throughout the front of the library. These included a shelf filled with baby mandrake plants growing out of clay pots. Of course, when you pulled the plants out of the pot they were growing in, you got a very loud screaming sound like a baby who wants its bottle.
The library was also giving away prizes in a couple of drawings, and also giving away editions of the book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Also seen around the check out desk were such things as the sorting hat, large banners displaying the coat of arms of the four houses of Hogwarts, advertisements for Olivander’s Wand Shop, a cauldron containing free packages of Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans. One variation from the novels was an document opening similar to the one in Messrs Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot & Prongs Marauder’s Map. But instead of proclaiming “I solemnly swear I am up to no good”, it says “I solemnly swear not to do drugs”.
That is the message behind all of the fun. Harley Williams, teen librarian, said the Elizabethton Library partnered with the Carter County Drug Prevention on Thursday for “Back to Hogwarts Day”. While it was certainly a lot of fun, there was also the anti-drug message.