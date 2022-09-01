Elizabethton Library

Harley Williams, teen librarian at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, was dressed in her Harry Potter finery as she shows off a part of Thursday's decorations for Back to Hogwarts Day.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Patrons of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library could may have felt they were in the school library of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on Thursday. There were plenty of Hogwarts and Harry Potter decorations scattered throughout the front of the library. These included a shelf filled with baby mandrake plants growing out of clay pots. Of course, when you pulled the plants out of the pot they were growing in, you got a very loud screaming sound like a baby who wants its bottle.

The library was also giving away prizes in a couple of drawings, and also giving away editions of the book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

