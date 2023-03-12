Downtown Elizabethton

Hayley Jarnagin, proprietor of B&C Music, proudly wore her Elizabethton High School letterman jacket to the relocation ceremony of her music business. Jarnagin’s jacket shows that she was a member of the Betsy Band when it won state championships in 2013 and 2016.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Two years ago, B&C Music opened it business at 707 E. Elk Ave. While that is near the center of downtown, business owner Hayley Jarnagin said a lot of people think the downtown district stops at the Elk Avenue Bridge as it crosses the Doe River.

On Wednesday, Jarnagin moved her shop to the heart of downtown, when the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce held a relocation celebration at B&C Music’s new location at 437 E. Elk Ave.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

