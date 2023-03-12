Hayley Jarnagin, proprietor of B&C Music, proudly wore her Elizabethton High School letterman jacket to the relocation ceremony of her music business. Jarnagin’s jacket shows that she was a member of the Betsy Band when it won state championships in 2013 and 2016.
ELIZABETHTON — Two years ago, B&C Music opened it business at 707 E. Elk Ave. While that is near the center of downtown, business owner Hayley Jarnagin said a lot of people think the downtown district stops at the Elk Avenue Bridge as it crosses the Doe River.
On Wednesday, Jarnagin moved her shop to the heart of downtown, when the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce held a relocation celebration at B&C Music’s new location at 437 E. Elk Ave.
“B&C is so excited to finally be opening in our new location on the first block of downtown. We hope to bring in some other classes soon and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us at B&C Music,” Jarnigan said.
B&C Music offers private lessons in vocal, woodwind, low brass, high brass, piano, music theory and guitar. There will also be specialty classes offered at certain times. The first specialty class will be drum major lessons, which B&C plans to offer just in time for auditions. The business is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The phone number is 423-609-8718.
Jarnagin’s experience in music began with learning to play the clarinet under Chris Lockhart and the T.A. Dugger Jr. High School Band and under Perry Elliott with the Elizabethton High School Band. During her time in high school, Jarnagin was a member of the Betsy Band when it won state championships in 2013 and in 2016.
After graduating from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in music education, Jarnagin wanted to help more young people develop their love for making music. That was the reason she established B&C Music.
When she opened the business two years ago, Jarnagin told the Johnson City Press: “At B&C Music, we believe that music should be available to everyone, no matter what their financial needs or background. Located in downtown Elizabethton, Tennessee, we offer music lessons to all levels of woodwind students and voice and music theory lessons. Our goal is to make music widely available to anyone in our community who wishes to learn. We believe that music brings out the ‘simple gifts’ that life has to offer.
“We want to be a resource for the community,” Jarnagin said.
The letters in the name of the business stand for two important women in her early life. The “B” stands for Brittney Eggers, who was a clarinet player and mentor to Jarnagin, who shared her knowledge of the instrument. The “C” stands for Charlotte Pruitt, who was a local gospel singer and songwriter.
Downtown community leaders are pleased with B&C’s move. “Big congrats to our friends at B&C Music on their location. This new location gives them more space for lessons and events. Hayley and her talented team offer a wide range of lessons for musicians of all kinds and ages,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joy McCray.
“We are so excited to see B&C Music expand and grow their buisness downtown. The musical service and resources they provide are so great for our community. We cannot wait to see their continued success in the new and expanded location,” said Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean.