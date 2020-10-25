It’s been about a month since Ashley Academy moved into its new location on South Roan Street, but Headmaster Ramona Harr said the new school already feels like home.
The private school began its first academic year in the new building on Sept. 17 after parents voted to return to in-person learning.
Since then, Harr said everyone’s “adjusting well to the new space.”
“It’s been little-by-little, but it’s beginning to feel like home,” she said. “Last week, I sat down and thought this felt normal. I felt like things were running smoothly, you were seeing the children in the hallways and hearing the laughter and all the individuals in the building.”
The school is now housed in a 56,000 square-foot building. The old location on Knob Creek Road was approximately 12,000 square feet.
The school currently educates 111 students. Harr said the new space allows for future growth and is more conducive to physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Timing is everything. It really worked out well for us,” she said. “As much as we loved the spot that we were at on Knob Creek, we were landlocked and our classes were full.
“We really would not have been able to start completely in person because we didn’t have the space to do the social distancing.”
The building features a new gym, auditorium, music room, new classrooms, computer labs and more outside space.
Harr said the academy had been considering finding a new space before the pandemic, and the decision to purchase the $2 million facility was made in January. The old facility sold for about $650,000, allowing Jeremiah School to move out of the Coalition for Kids building on 2423 Susannah St.
Harr said the move allowed both schools to find a space that suited their needs.
“We needed room if we wanted to grow,” Harr said, adding that they want to increase enrollment in the coming years.
Harr said the purchase was made possible with the help of people who “understood the value of an independent education.” Harr said community support is critical to schools like Ashley Academy and Jeremiah School, which caters specifically to students with autism.
“We also had an alumnus who had given us a significant donation that helped make this possible,” she said. “Just like with Jeremiah School, it’s so important — the philanthropic behavior of people willing to give back to the community. We can not underestimate the donations and gifts.”