Bonnie Kate Theater

The marquee of the Bonnie Kate reflects the schedule change for "Arsenic and Old Lace".

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — This week’s performances of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the Bonnie Kate Theater have been cancelled because of illness.

The performances have been rescheduled for next weekend. There will be two performances on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2:30 and 8 p.m. There will be a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2:30 p.m.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video