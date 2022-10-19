"Arsenic and Old Lace" rescheduled for next weekend From staff reports Johnson City Press Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The marquee of the Bonnie Kate reflects the schedule change for "Arsenic and Old Lace". By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETHTON — This week’s performances of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the Bonnie Kate Theater have been cancelled because of illness.The performances have been rescheduled for next weekend. There will be two performances on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2:30 and 8 p.m. There will be a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2:30 p.m.All pre-sold tickets will be honored at the door. Changes, refunds and ticket purchases are available at BonnieKate.org. Tickets are $12 and $8.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Performance Ticket Show Refund Weekend Matinee Purchase Reschedule Bonnie Kate Theater Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR