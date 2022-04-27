HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department responded to Rittertown Road shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday on a call about shots being fired in the 800 block.
Family members identified the person who had fired the shots as Brian Williams and said he was suicidal. Williams had allegedly told family members about a visit on Saturday from a person in “full SWAT uniform” who was trying to get him to “narc” on people or face life in prison.
Family members had checked on Williams after he had posted some items on Facebook.
Williams would not allow family members inside his residence and fired approximately 6-7 rounds. Family members told deputies that he was armed with a shotgun with no shells and a pistol.
Deputies approached the back door of Williams’ mobile home and reported that he told them he was not going to prison for life. After deputies offered to help Williams, he threatened suicide, then fired three quick shots.
When deputies again tried to talk with him, they reported that he became agitated and fired approximately four more times.
Deputies said Williams then set furniture in the home on fire, eventually opened the back door and attempted to push the burning furniture outside.
The deputies said as the residence was beginning to burn, they heard Williams breaking a window.
The deputies then pulled Williams to a safe location across the road. Deputies provided first aid for Wiliams, who was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for further treatment.