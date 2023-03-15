Downtown Jonesborough

The Town of Jonesborough achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting a number of requirements including dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita.

 File photo

The Town of Jonesborough was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The Town of Jonesborough achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

