ROGERSVILLE — There were still many more questions than answers Monday in the disappearance last week of 5-year-old Summer Wells.
One thing rescuers and police could say with certainty Monday is they’re not halting the search until Summer is located.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson asked residents in the Upper Beech creek community of Hawkins and Sullivan counties to search their property, even if they have previously conducted a search.
“We need residents today, tonight, tomorrow, as soon as possible, to go back and check their entire property,” Lawson said Monday. “Out-buildings, barns — any place a child could hide. We desperately need you to do that for us. It’s easier for you to check your own property than it is to send officers there. We have not stopped. We’ve been 24/7 for six days now. We desperately need help from the community searching your own property.”
”We’ve not ruled out an abduction”
It has been reported by authorities that Summer was last seen at her home last Tuesday evening (June 15) around 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Leslie Earhart said Monday that the circumstances leading to Summer’s disappearance remain unclear and they are exploring all possibilities.
“Summer is still missing, and we are more concerned that ever and desperate to find her,” Earhart said. “TBI agents continue to work with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in an effort to determine what happened to Summer. We are utilizing all available resources to include the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team.”
Investigators have also utilized residential surveillance video in the area around Summer’s home, and drivers seen in the area at the time of her disappearance have been identified and interviewed.
“While we’ve not ruled out an abduction, we simply do not have an evidence at this point to confirm that’s what occurred,” Earhart said. “For that reason the ground search for Summer continues. It’s possible that she wandered off and is lost and afraid.”
Thunderstorms might hinder ground search
Church Hill Rescue Squad Capt. Tim Coup, who is coordinating the ground rescue crews, said that as of Monday the rescue effort to find Summer had utilized 72 agencies from across Tennessee, Virginia, Ohio, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.
At last count, crews had covered approximately 2,400 acres surrounding Summer’s Ben Hill Road residence.
since she was reported missing Tuesday evening.
Coup noted that fixed wing and helicopter crews are scanning and mapping the area at night.
The rugged mountainous terrain continues to cause problems, and slow the search operations at times. Stormy weather in the forecast overnight Monday and into Tuesday was expected to further hamper efforts.
Coup said the weather will change their approach to the search, but it won’t change their aggressiveness.
“It will change maybe what terrain we approach at this time,” Coup said. “Due to severe thunderstorms, we can’t put our teams in danger. We are monitoring weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week with live weather updates. We are also utilizing the National Weather Service, who calls us on a regular basis if there’s any type of weather approaching our immediate area.”
Although they’ve been searching for Summer nearly a week without positive results, Coup said morale is not an issue and everyone participating in the search has the same outlook.
“We will not quit until we find Summer Wells,” Coup said. “These guys have spent countless hours, day in and day out, nighttime. The thing that I stress to my guys is, if you’re getting to the point that you’re getting tired, please take a break, get rest, rehab, recover. That way you can come back and continue to go strong.”
Coup added, “It’s a large family with law enforcement involved. We keep each other’s spirits up.”
Send “credible” tips to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND
As of Sunday afternoon the TBI had received 137 tips, although Earhart noted that a lot of tips they are receiving are a screen shot from a social media post, or are opinion or speculation.
“That’s not a credible tip,” Earhart said. “That just bogs down the system. Please only share credible information. Someone’s opinion or idea on Facebook is not a credible tip.”
Police say Summer was last seen at her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County the evening of June 15 around 6:30 p.m.
Summer stands 3 feet tall, and she is 40 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and might have been barefoot.
Anyone who has seen Summer or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3466).