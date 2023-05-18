Appalachian Sustainable Development logo

DUFFIELD – Appalachian Sustainable Development has announced the creation of four new staff positions that will exclusively work to serve small scale farmers and food producers in Central Appalachia, where smaller operations often face barriers to success.

ASD worked with partners across Central Appalachia to secure funds to employ staff for five years and is now seeking individuals with the skills to fill the first two of these positions.

