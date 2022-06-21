The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the Tri-Cities through midnight Wednesday.
A Code Orange air quality alert for ozone means ground level ozone concentrations may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The public is not likely to be affected, but active children and adults and people with a respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exertion, according to TDEC.
For more information, go to www.tennessee.gov/environment.