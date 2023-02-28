Carter County Planning Commission
Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — Litter and code enforcement were once again a major topic of conversation at a committee meeting of the Carter County government. The latest was the February meeting of the Carter County Planning Commission on Tuesday.

For the past few months there has been discussions about litter problems on several roads in the county. The problems were last week at the County Commission meeting and was brought up again at the Planning Commission when the staff reports on code enforcement was brought up. After going through the actions that have been taken by the staff during the past month, Planning Commission member Ginger Holdren said the problem has caused a great deal of concern among the constituents of the 5th Commission District that she represents as a County Commissioner. Holdren is also chair of the County Commission.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

