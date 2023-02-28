ELIZABETHTON — Litter and code enforcement were once again a major topic of conversation at a committee meeting of the Carter County government. The latest was the February meeting of the Carter County Planning Commission on Tuesday.
For the past few months there has been discussions about litter problems on several roads in the county. The problems were last week at the County Commission meeting and was brought up again at the Planning Commission when the staff reports on code enforcement was brought up. After going through the actions that have been taken by the staff during the past month, Planning Commission member Ginger Holdren said the problem has caused a great deal of concern among the constituents of the 5th Commission District that she represents as a County Commissioner. Holdren is also chair of the County Commission.
“The people of my district don’t get complain a lot, but two things have upset my community. She said both of the concerns had to do with litter and trash in sections of the community that seem to be getting worse instead of getting corrected. One of them was an area on Toll Branch Road.
Planning Director Chris Schuettler and County Attorney Josh Hardin discussed the county’s procedures for getting property owners to comply with code enforcement and litter problems. The staff explained the county’s procedures for contacting property owners and informing them of the problem and giving them a certain time to get in compliance. For those who do not immediately come into compliance, the policy of how additional warnings and final 48-hour deadlines are given.
Hardin then discussed the procedures that are taken after the problem reaches his desk. He said it becomes a civil lawsuit at this point, filed in the Clerk and Master’s Office of Chancery Court. He explained that It is often difficult to attempt service in these cases. He said there is no known property owners in some of these cases, where the property had not been probated in generations. There were also property on which squatters are residing, with no known property owners.
“It is not an easy process,” Hardin said. When the case comes to court, the judge will rule on whether the property is in violation and issue a court order for compliance. “Once we have a judgment, it can be cleaned up,” Hardin said. If the property owner does not comply, Hardin said the owner can be cited for contempt of court. Some property owners who failed to comply have been jailed.
The county can hire a private contractor to clean up the property and if the county is not reimbursed for the costs, Hardin said the cost of the cleanup can be placed as a lien on the property and collected when taxes are next paid. If it is not paid, It would have to be delinquent for three years before the property can be taken.
The focus of compliance is on the property owners. Hardin said many of the people who actually live on the property are disabled or elderly, or people who are living in outbuildings with no utilities.
After the discussion, Holdren said she could now provide a better explanation to her constituents. She said another frustration was that the boundary between the county and the city of Elizabethton ran through her district and she said the city has told her that the city property should be cleaned up quicker. Hardin responded by saying the city had a municipal court, which the county did not have. That made getting cited for a code violation similar to getting a speeding ticket. There was a municipal judge handling the cases. Shuetttler said the city was also only about 9.9 square miles, while Carter County has 341 square miles.
“The county uses the Chancery Court on a public nuisance complaint,” Hardin said. “It is the most stringent law enforcement we can have.”
Holdren asked if the county’s procedures followed state law or through local procedures. Hardin said the county’s rules are a combination of local and state, compiled in the Litter Control Resolution of 2017, which updated local rules to comply with the current state laws. Hardin said once the matter reaches him and the court, it is strictly by state law, with the Chancellor preforming as an environmental judge.
in other matters, the planners gave design approval of the Lake Haven Campground, located off U.S. Highway 321 in Fish Springs, near Shirlley’s Restuarant, being developed by Lynn Weinberger. The plan calls for 14 recreational vehicle pads and 16 cabins with one or two bedrooms.
The planners also gave final layout approval to Riverside campgrounds, a 72 lot recreational vehicle park on 5.97 acres near Pleasant Beach Baptist off Watauga Road,, being developed by Nick Grindstaff.
The planners also heard from Hardin on the status of the county’s appeal of the stormwater violation decision of the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Hardin said the appeal has been filed and he is corresponding with the department’s attorney about the fine and the request for more time to make corrections. He said the state is supposed to make a counterproposal. “My goal is to reach an extension of the time and minimize the fine. The original penalty assessment was $8,400 and he said “it looksl it will be around $5,000.”