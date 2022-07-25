Rita Russell, proprietor of Simple Blessings, shows some of the Christmas merchandise she has marked down for the annual Christmas in July event in Downtown Elizabethton. Christmas in July is being celebrated by 22 downtown merchants this week, and continuing until the Tax Free Weekend being observed on Friday through Sunday. JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press
ELIZABETHTON — From shopping to listening to live music and checking out classic cars, Downtown Elizabethton once again has a lot going on this week. While most merchants across the state are preparing for the sales tax-free weekend, Elizabethton retailers have gotten an early start on the sales with Christmas in July, which takes place from Monday through Saturday.
There are 22 downtown businesses participating in the event, many showcasing new holiday products and releasing special holiday-themed meals and drink specials. One such downtown business is Simple Blessings, which is offering 50% to 75% savings off the clearance rack, and 50% off select bags and purses, 50% off select backpacks, 50% off socks, 30% off nightshirts and gowns, and lots of other specials on cold weather necessities.
Everyone is invited to join the festivities to celebrate Christmas in July and support local businesses in Downtown Elizabethton. For more information about Christmas in July, including a complete list of participating businesses, visit Facebook.com/DowntownElizabethton. The event is sponsored by Main Street Elizabethton.
This afternoon, the weekly Elizabethton Farmers Market takes place from 4-7 p.m. at Covered Bridge Park. The produce is 100% locally grown.
On Thursday, the weekly Open Air Market Truck & Trade social street food park and artisan hub at the old bus station location at 420 E. E Street will take place during the afternoon until 8 p.m. There will be a variety of food trucks on site. It is sponsored by Project Move. Each night is dedicated to a different group of people who gave back to the community. This week it will be military personnel and veterans.
The Tennessee Tax Free Weekend runs from Friday through Sunday, excluding sales tax on clothes, school supplies and computers.
Saturday afternoon and evening will once again be a time for classic cars and live music. The Carter County Car Club will hold its weekly Cruise-in on the three downtown blocks of East Elk Avenue from 5-9 p.m. The street will be filled with cars which have been restored and rebuilt into classics.
The weekly Covered Bridge Jam, sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, will once again bring live music to the Covered Bridge Park. This Saturday’s concert will feature a really local group, The Bullseye Band. “We look to have a large crowd to come out and enjoy this exciting local group,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Parks and Rec. Department. Nanney said the band was formed in 1982 with the Little Brothers: Michael, Patrick and Mark. “They have been playing for almost 40 years together. They play a mix of Southern rock, country, and a variety of music that appeals to the masses. We look forward to each opportunity we have to book them for a concert. These guys have fun doing what they do. It shows each time they play,” Nanney said.
“Come on down to Covered Bridge Park Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair, bring a friend or the whole family and sit back and enjoy a wonderful free concert while relaxing by the Doe River,” Nanney said.
