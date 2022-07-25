ELIZABETHTON — From shopping to listening to live music and checking out classic cars, Downtown Elizabethton once again has a lot going on this week. While most merchants across the state are preparing for the sales tax-free weekend, Elizabethton retailers have gotten an early start on the sales with Christmas in July, which takes place from Monday through Saturday.

There are 22 downtown businesses participating in the event, many showcasing new holiday products and releasing special holiday-themed meals and drink specials. One such downtown business is Simple Blessings, which is offering 50% to 75% savings off the clearance rack, and 50% off select bags and purses, 50% off select backpacks, 50% off socks, 30% off nightshirts and gowns, and lots of other specials on cold weather necessities.

John Thompson

