ELIZABETHTON — The Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals. That important event not just in the history of the region, but also in the history of the American Revolutionary War will once again be celebrated on the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

It is a story that most people in East Tennessee know very well. How it appeared the Southern strategy of the British Army appeared to be succeeding in 1780, turning the tide war against the patriot cause. Georgia and South Carolina had already been taken and North Carolina appeared to be the next domino. The British commanders had grown so confident that Major Patrick Ferguson, who was recruiting and leading loyalists to King’s cause, sent word to the rebels who lived beyond the Blue Ridge to lay down their arms or he would “lay waste to their country with fire and sword.”

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

