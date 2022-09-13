The climax of all the re-enactment activities at Sycamore Shoals each year is the annual Crossing of the Watauga by the Overmountain Men. That recreation will take place this year on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. along the south bank of the Watauga River near the recreated Fort Watauga.
Historical re-enactors from the Overmountain Victory Trail Association and the Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia will tell the story of the Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals on Sept. 25, 1780.
The climax of all the re-enactment activities at Sycamore Shoals each year is the annual Crossing of the Watauga by the Overmountain Men. That recreation will take place this year on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. along the south bank of the Watauga River near the recreated Fort Watauga.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
Historical re-enactors from the Overmountain Victory Trail Association and the Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia will tell the story of the Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals on Sept. 25, 1780.
ELIZABETHTON — The Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals. That important event not just in the history of the region, but also in the history of the American Revolutionary War will once again be celebrated on the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
It is a story that most people in East Tennessee know very well. How it appeared the Southern strategy of the British Army appeared to be succeeding in 1780, turning the tide war against the patriot cause. Georgia and South Carolina had already been taken and North Carolina appeared to be the next domino. The British commanders had grown so confident that Major Patrick Ferguson, who was recruiting and leading loyalists to King’s cause, sent word to the rebels who lived beyond the Blue Ridge to lay down their arms or he would “lay waste to their country with fire and sword.”
Those words only spurred the patriots to join together to meet the threat poised by Ferguson, who was commanding the left flank of General Charles Cornwallis’ army in the South. These patriots from west of the Blue Ridge, known as the Overmountain Men, gathered at Sycamore Shoals on Sept. 25, 1780. They then marched over the mountains and destroyed Ferguson and his force at the Battle of Kings Mountain, S.C. on Oct. 7, 1780. Theodore Roosevelt wrote in his book The Winning of the West about Kings Mountain: “This brilliant victory marked the turning point of the American Revolution." Thomas Jefferson called it "The turn of the tide of success".
The march of the Overmountain Men remains so prominent in the history of America that a national historic trail marks the march of the Overmountain Men and the other patriot forces who came together to pursue Ferguson to Kings Mountain. Some historical re-enactors retrace that march each September and October.
The annual march will arrive at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on the weekend of Sept. 24-25 for the Overmountain Muster. The park will mark the occasion with many events centering around the story of the Overmountain Men. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday the Overmountain Victory Trail Association and the Washington County Regiment of N.C. Militia will present 18th century demonstrations and activities in and around the recreated Fort Watauga. Re-enactors in period clothing will be on hand throughout the weekend to share stories and demonstrations of that time.
The climax of the weekend and the entire year of Sycamore Shoals re-enactments takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, when the Overmountain Victory Trail Association recreates the historic 1780 crossing of the Watauga River by the Virginia forces under the command of Col. William Campbell. The Virginians joined with Colonels Isaac Shelby and John Sevier at Sycamore Shoals. The combined force would march to Roan Mountain the next day.
For the past 47 years, members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association has recreated the march, following the same route and timetable from Abingdon, Va. to Kings Mountain, S.C.
Om addition to all the historical re-enactments, the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park also offers visitors a trip through its award-winning museum and interpretive center and the film Sycamore Shoals _ Story of the American Spirit.