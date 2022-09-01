featured Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10 From staff reports John Thompson Reporter Author email Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email American Cancer Society Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will hold its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept. 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park.The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.The scheduled events are:• 4 p.m.: Relay for Life Pageant.• 4:30 p.m.: Car Parade.• 5:30 p.m.: Survivor Lap/Caregiver/Team Laps and ceremonies.• 9 p.m.: Luminaria Ceremony.There will be entertainment, throughout the evening, including singing, harmonica playing and cloggers.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lap Ceremony Sport Relay American Cancer Society Event Entertainment Donation John Thompson Reporter John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University Author email Follow John Thompson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR