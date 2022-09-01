Relay for Life
American Cancer Society

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will hold its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept. 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park.

The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you