The Annie E. Casey Foundation, a philanthropic organization focused on supporting children and young people, has released their 2022 Kids Count Data Book.
This is the 33rd edition of the book, and this year’s copy focuses on how America’s children are currently experiencing a mental health crisis. The data provided in this year’s edition is broken into four categories: economic well-being, family and community, education and health.
The data compares state and national ranking, pre and post the Covid-19 pandemic, in each of these categories, and explains what factors were considered in these rankings.
As of 2020, 9.5% of Tennessee’s children aged three to 17 had anxiety or depression. This was below the national average of 11.8%, but it was an 8% increase from the state’s 2016 statistics. These statistics also only account for those who had been diagnosed by a doctor or health care provider, but it is important to note that mental illnesses are often underreported.
While Tennessee’s percentage of youth with anxiety or depression was below the national average, the state was ranked poorly in overall child well-being. Tennessee was ranked 36 out of the 50 states, placing it in the “worse” section.
Tennessee also ranked in the bottom half in three out of the four categories mentioned earlier based on statistics gathered from 2016 to 2020.
The state ranked 33 in economic well-being. Indicators of economic well-being included children in poverty, children whose parents lack secure employment, children living in households with a high housing burden and teens not in school and not working.
Here are the state’s statistics for each indicator:
21% of Tennessee’s children are in poverty compared to 17% in the U.S.
29% of the state’s children have parents who lack secure employment. This is above the national average of 27%.
27% live in households with a high housing cost burden. The national average is 30%.
7% of teens are not in school and not working, which is equal to the national average.
Tennessee ranked 25 in education, with indicators being children aged three and four not in school, fourth-graders not proficient in reading, eighth-graders not proficient in math and high school students not graduating on time.
Here are the statistics for these indicators:
61% of children 3-4 are not in school versus 53% in the U.S.
65% of fourth-graders are not proficient in reading, just under the national average of 66%.
69% of eighth-graders are ntr proficient in math. This is above the national average of 67%
10% of high school students not graduating on time compared to the national average of 14%.
The state ranked 41 in the health category.The indicators for this category include low birth-weight babies, children without health insurance, child and teen death rates per 100,00 and children and teens ages 1- to 17 who are overweight or obese.
The statistics for these indicators are as follows:
8.9% of babies had a low birth-weight compared to 8.2% in the U.S.
5% of children lack health insurance, equal to the national average.
Tennessee has 35 child and teen deaths out of every 100,000. This is above the national average of 28.
37% of children and teens aged 10-17 are overweight or obese versus 32% in the U.S.
Finally, Tennessee ranked 39 in the family and community category, with indicators being children in single-parent families, children in families where the household head lacks a high school diploma, children living in high-poverty areas and teen births per 1,000.
The statistics for these indicators are:
37% of children live in single-parent families compared to 34% in the U.S.
11% are in families where the household head lacks a high school diploma, which is below the national average of 12%.
10% live in high poverty areas. The national average is 9%.
Tennessee has 23 teen births out of every 1,000 versus the national average of 15.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.