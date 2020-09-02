The investigation into a fire at an ammunition parts facility is slow going because it’s been difficult for the fire department and others involved to get inside and dig around.
“The structure’s not safe for anyone to go inside,” Johnson City Fire Chief Jim Stables said this week. “The structure is a dangerous one. The amount of damage makes it difficult to determine the cause.”
The early morning fire on Aug. 13 at a West Market Street ammunition store resulted in explosions and forced police to shut down the highway for several hours. When firefighters arrived at the building, located at 3602 W. Market St., the steel-frame structure was completely on fire.
“The firefighting crews were met with some extremely hazardous firefighting conditions,” Stables said at the time. “Due to the nature of the materials stored on site and the advanced state of the fire, several small and moderate explosions were emanating from the building.
“At this point it doesn’t appear to be intentional,” he said. “If it was a criminal act I’d be more concerned. We have staff working on it, reviewing video to get to a good place in the investigation.
“We always want to find out why (the fire happened) so we can make suggestions so it doesn’t happen again,” he said.
On Wednesday there were a few employees at the site working at the front of the building. The building is apparently going to be torn down as soon as the demolition company finishes another project.