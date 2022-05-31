The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free educational conference for Tennessee residents on June 15. The conference will be held virtually from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. EDT.
According to the AFA, there are over 6.2 million Americans and 120,000 Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that impacts memory, thinking and language skills, and the ability to carry out the simplest tasks and is the most common cause of dementia. However, dementia itself is not a disease, but a term used to describe symptoms such as loss of memory, loss of judgment and other intellectual functions.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” AFA’s President and CEO Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. said in a press release. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you as a caregiver or you just want to learn more, you can participate in this free virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.”
The conference will include presentations by Frederick A. Schmitt on the evolution of Alzheimer’s disease, Chelsea Ridley on Alzheimer’s disease as a public health issue and Lynn Wood on the difficult behaviors caregivers may face.
Schmitt is a professor of neurology at the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging with the Kentucky Neuroscience Institute at the University of Kentucky and a member of AFA’s Medical, Scientific and Memory Screening Advisory Board. Ridley is a registered nurse and is the dementia friendly community coordinator with the Office of the Patient Care Advocacy at the Tennessee Department of Health in Nashville.
Wood is a certified dementia specialist and a certified mental health first aid trainer. She is a caregiver support coordinator with Mental Health America of the Midsouth, Tennessee.
“Alzheimer’s is the most prevalent form of dementia,” Wood said. “What you have is personality changes. You have communication struggles. We see mobility issues start happening because of visual decline.”
There are three stages of Alzheimer’s, early, middle and late. Signs of early Alzheimer’s include forgetting words or something just read, misplacing objects, repeating questions over and over, increased trouble making plans or organizing and not remembering names when meeting new people. Symptoms of the middle stage include increased memory loss and confusion, problems recognizing family and friends, continuously repeating stories and favorite wants or motions, a decreased ability to perform complex tasks or handle personal finances, lack of concern for hygiene and appearance and requiring assistance in choosing proper clothing to wear for the day, season, or occasion.
In the late stage there is almost total memory loss. The individual may recognize faces but forget names, mistake a person for someone else, experience delusions or feel a strong need to hold something close for tactile stimulation, nurturing, companionship and comfort. Basic abilities such as eating, walking, and sitting up may become difficult during this phase, and the individual may need help with all basic activities of daily living.
“We as caregivers, we have to adjust to the person who’s living with the dementia symptoms or Alzheimer’s disease, because the person with that diagnosis, they cannot adjust to us anymore. [Their] brain is deteriorating, and they don’t have that ability anymore,” Wood said. “We can deal with them rummaging, shadowing, wandering, hallucinations, delusions, which are all possible with a dementia diagnosis or an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. You just can’t say, ‘Mama, there’s nobody there so get over it,’ because in their reality there is someone there in the corner. So you have to be able to communicate and redirect them.”
For more information or to register for the conference, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who are unable to participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org.
“It takes a village to raise a senior who’s living with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Wood said. “So we all have to come together to talk about it, not be ashamed, not be afraid. And I think with conferences like this, the more we know the less fearful we can be of this journey.”