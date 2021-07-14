ALPS Adult Day Services, providing a lifeline for caregivers

Does this sound familiar?
It all too often happens slowly. You stop by to visit your loved one and notice that the mail has started piling up, bills are not getting paid, medications are lasting too long or not long enough. So, you start helping collect the mail, paying the bills and keeping the check book balanced, and laying the medications out to ensure they are being taken.
Suddenly you realize your loved one has problems driving to the places they have gone for years, and it is no longer safe for them to drive.
You have now become a full-time caregiver. But wait, you have a full-time job, have your own checkbook to balance, and have children who need to get to two different sporting events on opposite ends of town.
Or what about this scenario: Your family includes a grown sibling or child that has a physical or cognitive impairment, but also has young children. You and your spouse both work, so you are juggling to take care of everyone and have very little time to even think about yourself.
Or this one: You are enjoying your golden years, but your spouse has started becoming forgetful. Your spouse may not enjoy getting out and going into the crowds or seem to wander from you when you are out. Finishing the weekly shopping or even going out to dinner has become difficult. If they stay at home when you go out, they sleep all day and then are up all night. You need a break and some time to catch up!
If you can identify with any of these, then you are one of the ever-growing number of unpaid family caregivers. Rosalyn Carter opined “there are only four kinds of people in the world. Those who have been caregivers. Those who are currently caregivers. Those who will be caregivers and those who will need a caregiver.”
ALPS Adult Day Services meets husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters daily who cannot recall the last time they got to enjoy time just being that role. Instead, they must concentrate on the disease that has affected their loved one. At times, the realization that you have become a caregiver happens all at once. It feels like someone has just driven a Mack truck through the busy schedule you call life. These unpaid family caregivers need help and support, now more than ever, with the aging population.
We love the families we serve! They become our family. Linda, a wife and caregiver, when asked about how ALPS has impacted her and her husband’s lives, said the following:
“I can’t say enough good things about ALPS! They have literally been a lifeline for me. It is a place where I can take my husband and not worry about his care. I feel completely comfortable leaving him with the caring and competent individuals who work there. They have all shown nothing but kindness to us both. I use them when I have doctor appointments, need to run errands, shopping, or I just need a break from being a caregiver.
“They provide many different activities, crafts, meals and snacks. In addition, they provide your loved one the opportunity to share and communicate with others, which is essential in their wellbeing, their health, and helping them feel connected to others besides yourself. I would highly recommend ALPS! I think it is a vital resource and very much needed in Greeneville to provide quality care and offer a break to caregivers.”
Not everyone has insurance that covers this type of program, such as long-term care, some types of Choices plan, or veterans benefits. Because of our community partners, private donations and fundraising we are able to offer others the fees on a sliding scale.
During June, July and August we are holding our “Mind over Miles 2021 Virtual Walk.” Each person who registers will receive a commemorative Walk T-shirt and be able to participate in weekly and monthly challenges (distance and fundraising) and win prizes. This walk will help to keep memories alive for our current and future families.
To find out more about our program, register for our Mind over Miles 2021 or to donate, call us at (423) 525-5773 or visit https://greeneville.alpsadultdayservices.org/
We are here serve the families in Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Sullivan and Hawkins counties from our Greeneville center.
Contributed