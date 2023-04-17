ELIZABETHTON — There is some good news for gardeners. The East Tennessee Nursery Association will hold its annual plant auction on Saturday, April 22.
The plant auction is a fun family friendly-friendly event featuring high quality trees, shrubs, flowers, fruit trees, native plants, perennials, and rare plant varieties. The plants are donated by several nurseries in East Tennessee, so they are all locally grown. The proceeds from this sale will be used to support the introduction of new and unusual plant material in East Tennessee and for other horticulture-education programs for adults and youth.
This is the first time the auction has been held in three years. It was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years.
The auction will be held at its usual location at the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park auditorium, 1651 W. Elk Ave. Doors will open at 8:15 a.m. to view the plants and to register. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. All sales will be by cash or check only.
The auction is sponsored by Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, attorney Bill Hampton, the East Tennessee Nursery Association, and the University of Tennessee Extension.
The plants will be auctioned by Bobby Alley of Valley Realty and Auction and Rainbow Realty and Auction.