Plant Auction
East Tennessee Nursery Association

ELIZABETHTON — There is some good news for gardeners. The East Tennessee Nursery Association will hold its annual plant auction on Saturday, April 22.

The plant auction is a fun family friendly-friendly event featuring high quality trees, shrubs, flowers, fruit trees, native plants, perennials, and rare plant varieties. The plants are donated by several nurseries in East Tennessee, so they are all locally grown. The proceeds from this sale will be used to support the introduction of new and unusual plant material in East Tennessee and for other horticulture-education programs for adults and youth.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

