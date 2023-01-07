After a catastrophic series of leaks left thousands of residents without water service for several days last week, town officials are working to better understand what went wrong — and what can be done to prevent a similar situation in the future.
Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said right now they’re trying to determine whether a majority of the issues were caused by pipe failures (on both the public and private side) or water meter failures, which the town is currently in the process of replacing and modernizing. Rosenoff said it looks as though a majority of the issues were caused by pipe failures, but stressed it’s too early to say for certain.
Jonesborough water customers in the area of Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and north of Highway 11-E west of Jonesborough were left without water for days following a a brutal cold snap that led to multiple pipe failures. Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy declared a state of emergency as a result, and it took about a week for full service to be restored in all areas.
“Freezing temperatures did indeed cause pipes to fail, but ultimately it was a combination of transmission lines failing and an unprecedented number of homes having the same issues,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said. “The plumbers I spoke with were overwhelmed with calls. Ultimately the greatest thing I’ve learned is if we had more water in storage or a third tank we could’ve avoided a large shutdown.”
Jonesborough typically has between 2-2.5 million gallons of water in its main tank, a number that fell as low as 300,000 gallons at one point.
In an ironic twist, town officials had met in an hourslong work session to discuss water infrastructure on Dec. 1, just weeks before the system shutdown. Officials met to discuss water infrastructure projects such as the ongoing replacement of water meters, but the idea of a near-total system shutdown because of freezing temperatures wasn’t something on their mind.
“During our work session most of our water system discussions centered on concerns of an extended power loss at the treatment facility because of the attack on a (North Carolina) power facility that knocked out power there for a long period,” Vest said. “A prolonged freeze that would damage town lines, but more so the rarity of hundreds of homes developing leaks simultaneously wasn’t on our radar.”
Even prior to the freeze though, Jonesborough was already taking steps to prevent what happened by purchasing and installing smart water meters. Roughly 3,000 had been installed by the time the leaks began, and work crews are expected to finish installing them sometime this year. In September the town approved a $4.4 million contract with Perma Corporation to install the meters.
On Friday, State Sen. Rusty Crowe and State Rep. Rebecca Alexander announced the town will receive a grant of more than $1 million to support water infrastructure projects. It will be used to help the town replace its water meters with the smart meters.
“This funding could not have come at a more important time for Jonesborough. Being the oldest town in Tennessee unfortunately means that we also have aging infrastructure that needs to be replaced,” Alexander said in a statement. “We saw that most recently with the multiple waterline breaks that impacted so many across our community during the holidays.
“While this grant will be used to install more efficient water meters for customers, it will perhaps more importantly allow existing local funds be used in other needed areas,” the statement continued. “I am so grateful to TDEC for their continued partnership and support of this important project.”
Rosenoff said the smart meters will help the town faster respond to, and locate, leaks in water lines or in buildings, something that would’ve been a massive help last week. Rosenoff pointed to one particularly large leak that was found in an unoccupied building, a leak they weren’t aware of until happening across it — something that could’ve been flagged by the smart meters.
“We didn’t know (it was there), but it was a big leak,” Rosenoff said. “Was it the biggest leak? Probably not, but if you take the cumulative effect of several leaks at one time throughout the system, it’s a perfect storm to create the emergency situation that couldn’t be isolated to just one area of the system.”
Rosenoff added that the meters aren’t the solution to everything, but rather one piece of modernizing their system.
“When it comes to weather, I can’t predict that everything we’re doing is going to be perfect,” Rosenoff said, “but I can say that the goal is to try and isolate or triangulate where some of our issues are faster by using more technology.”
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.