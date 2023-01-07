Water line break in Jonesborough

Crews repaired a water line break Wednesday on Main Steet in front of the Crystal Raven across from the historic Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough.

 Robert Houk/Johnson City Press

After a catastrophic series of leaks left thousands of residents without water service for several days last week, town officials are working to better understand what went wrong — and what can be done to prevent a similar situation in the future.

Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said right now they’re trying to determine whether a majority of the issues were caused by pipe failures (on both the public and private side) or water meter failures, which the town is currently in the process of replacing and modernizing. Rosenoff said it looks as though a majority of the issues were caused by pipe failures, but stressed it’s too early to say for certain.

