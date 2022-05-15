After four years, months of back-and-forth between the town and state agencies and hours of debate among aldermen in several meetings, Jonesborough is finally going to get its dog park.
“My thoughts would be the dog park will be done this next fiscal year,” said Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff. “The budget workshops will make that happen — I’m very confident in that.”
In 2018 Jonesborough received a $25,000 grant from the Boyd Foundation’s Dog Park Dash program, but the proposed site plan was met with two major hurdles: approval from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the price tag, which was estimated to be as high as $300,000 at one point.
The two-acre site is off of Old State Route 34 between Little Limestone Creek and the railroad tracks near the town’s new municipal garage. The park will be split into a 1.3-acre area for large dogs and a 0.7-acre area for small dogs, and will also have water features, including a shallow pool. The park is expected to cost around $150,000.
“It’s the vision, and the amount of amenities to make this dog park unique and different than other dog parks,” Rosenoff said. “There’s other dog parks that it’s just grass or fields and it’s a fence. This one will be an interactive one with water features and such so it’d be a great project, but I thought it was very important to secure the vision and make it happen and we should be able to do it.”
In a December 2020 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, town officials said TDOT denied their request to connect an entrance to Old State Route 34. Aldermen were then presented with two alternate sites: one closer to the town’s garage that raised the price tag by $100,000 and one in Persimmon Ridge Park that was much cheaper but roughly half the size.
While the staff recommendation for the board was to approve the Persimmon Ridge site, Alderman Terry Countermine expressed concern over reducing the size of the park and the site’s accessibility to people with disabilities or mobility issues because of how steep the area is. Countermine recommended the board have a workshop to determine the best spot for the park, and had hoped to build it on the alternate site for less money.
In March 2021 the BMA held a workshop on the dog park site, but couldn’t decide on a location.
This year, however, the town received approval from TDOT for the original site plan, pending improvements to the roadway — most notably a turn lane. The park’s future entrance is located across from Colony Brooke Condominiums on Old State Route 34 near the roundabout, and will cross Little Limestone Creek. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation also approved the town’s plan for a bridge crossing the creek, paving the way for work to begin on the project.
“This is something that’s been going on too long, but we had to get the entrance approved by the state and that just took longer than we expected,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said. “But, now we’ve got it approved in a safe location and the community’s excited about a dog park, so we need to get it completed.”
Rosenoff said the town has $50,000 budgeted this year for the project, and is in the process of bidding out the fencing. While construction on the park itself may not begin this year, Rosenoff said, they’re looking at purchasing what materials they can this current fiscal year, as well as what asphalt work they may be able to complete.
“We’re looking to try and leverage our $50,000 if we can to do that part of the project,” Rosenoff said, “and then the, call it the finishing touches of the park if you will, will be in the (fiscal year) ‘23 budget.”