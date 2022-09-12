Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings presented the 2022 trophy for best technical college in Tennessee to Dean Blevins, who was retiring as president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. Blevins successor, David Hicks, is working to keep the school on top in the state.
Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings presented the 2022 trophy for best technical college in Tennessee to Dean Blevins, who was retiring as president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. Blevins successor, David Hicks, is working to keep the school on top in the state.
TCAT Elizabethton
The program advisory committees of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton are shown at a recent meeting.
ELIZABETHTON — After winning the title as the best technical college in Tennessee in 2022, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton is under new leadership this academic year, but its members of the program advisory committees are working to make sure the institution’s standards remain high.
The school was led by Dean Blevins when it was named the best technical college of the year in the state. The school’s new president, David Hicks, is getting help from program advisory committees to keep TCAT-Elizabethton on top.
The advisory committees meet twice a year to fulfill accreditation requirements. Members of the Millwright Skills and Pipefitting Advisory Committees include E.M. Sherer, Mike Ensor, Lisa McGinnis, Noah Ensor, Jeff Charlton, Ken Dugger, and Mike Revis.
Hicks said program advisory committees serve a primary purpose in keeping a top-notch training curriculum in tune with employer needs. “TCAT-Elizabethton was judged the best technical college in Tennessee in 2022 and we want to continue that legacy,” Hicks said.