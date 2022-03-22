Actor, content creator and author Josh Peck will make an appearance at East Tennessee State University’s Brooks Gymnasium (Memorial Hall) on Sunday, March 27, at 7 p.m. to host a question-and-answer session. The event comes as a result of organization efforts made by Buctainment and the Division of Student Life and Enrollment.
Peck successfully entered the entertainment business at the age of 8 after working with a stand-up comedy circuit. In his teens, he quickly gained fame for his roles in Nickelodeon’s popular television shows “The Amanda Show” and “Drake & Josh.” Establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s rising talents, Peck has made a seamless transition from child actor to leading man. More recently, Peck starred in various indie productions and multiple works alongside other Hollywood stars, such as Chris Hemsworth, Andy Samberg and Al Pacino.
With millions of followers across his social media platforms, Peck also contributes to discussion surrounding the artistic and career freedom that comes with circumventing the expectations of traditional media.
“I have been waiting for a moment to be able to live my childhood dreams of sitting in an audience watching Josh Peck,” said ETSU student Audra Larson. “This is the moment! Ever since the “I ran over Oprah” episode of ‘Drake & Josh,’ he has been my favorite. I am absolutely thrilled that Josh Peck will be on ETSU’s campus! Go Bucs!”
Tickets will be required to attend the event. Students, faculty and staff may reserve one free ticket by visiting the ETSU ticket website. Community tickets are on sale for $10 each and may also be purchased through the ETSU ticket website, or by calling the Martin Center Box Office at (423) 439-2787. The first 150 students who reserve a ticket and attend the event will receive a free copy of Peck’s book, “Happy People are Annoying.” The book is for sale in the ETSU Bookstore and will continue to be sold in the week following the event.
For further information about Peck’s event, contact Buctainment at etsufun@etsu.edu.