Washington County tops area with 44 new cases; Greene records death
Northeast Tennessee reported 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and one of two virus-related deaths across the state. Sunday’s new cases took the week’s daily average up to 100.1, nearly twice that of the previous week’s average at 56.6.
The new cases increased the number of active infections in the upper eight counties by 82 to 782, as another 50 cases passed the point considered infectious. The state considers cases inactive after 14 days, the period most patients stay infectious.
The largest number of new cases, 44, was in Washington County, which continued to lead the region in active infections at 256, an increase of 29 from Saturday. Sullivan County’s active case county dropped by two.
Relative to population, the region’s active case rate was 153.2 per 100,000 people, up from 137.2 on Saturday. Rural Johnson County had the highest rate at 449.9, while Sullivan County, the region’s most populous county, had the lowest at 86.9.
The region’s positive test rate was 7.45% after 1,934 tests were reported, up from 5.75% on Saturday.
The sole death was in Greene County, which leads the region in fatalities with 37.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 8,243. Carter 1,124, Greene 1,106, Hancock 107. Hawkins 766. Johnson 645, Sullivan 2,051. Unicoi 277 and Washington 2,167.
- New cases: 133. By county: Carter 16, Greene 27, Hancock 1, Hawkins 19, Johnson 10, Sullivan 13, Unicoi 3 and Washington 44.
- New cases among school-age children: 15. Carter 2, Greene 4, Hawkins 1, Unicoi 2 and Washington 7. Sullivan’s count was reduced by 1.
- Fatalities: 149. By county: Carter 27, Greene 37, Hancock 3, Hawkins 16, Johnson 2, Sullivan 31, Unicoi 1 and Washington 32.
- Projected new inactive cases: 50. By county: Carter 9, Greene 3, Hawkins 4, Johnson 2, Sullivan 15, Unicoi 2 and Washington 15.
- Projected net new active cases: 82. Carter 7, Greene 23, Hancock 1, Hawkins 15, Johnson 8, Sullivan -2, Unicoi 1 and Washington 29.
- Projected total active cases: 782. By county: Carter 98, Greene 116, Hancock 7, Hawkins 58, Johnson 80, Sullivan 137, Unicoi 30 and Washington 256.
- Hospitalizations: 512 over the course of the pandemic. By county: Carter 74, Greene 77, Hancock 11, Hawkins 55, Johnson 21, Sullivan 160, Unicoi 13 and Washington 101
- New hospitalizations: 5. By county: 1 in each in Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington.
Statewide, the Tennessee Department of Health recorded 2,075 cases, up from 942 on Saturday. After 862 cases were placed in inactive status, the state had a net projected active case count of 15,452. Relative to population, there were 228.2 active cases per 100,000 people, up from 210.4 on Saturday.
The state’s two new death brought the week’s total to 140 and 2,116 since the pandemic began.
Tennessee averaged 24.7 average new daily cases per 100,000 people for the week ending Sunday, its highest rate since the week ending Aug. 9, which was 26.7. Northeast Tennessee’s daily average per 100,000 people was much lower at 19.6. The region’s rate has stayed in double digits since the week ending July 19. The state’s average has stayed in double digits since the week ending June 28.
Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 183,514 New cases: 2,075.
- Fatalities: 2,116. New: 2.
- Projected new inactive cases: 862.
- Projected net new active cases: 1,211.
- Projected total active cases: 15,452.
- Hospitalizations: 8,159 over the course of the pandemic. New hospitalizations: 43.
- Positive test rate: 5.96% of 23,609.