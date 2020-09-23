Northeast Tennessee counties reported three more novel coronavirus-related fatalities on Wednesday as the number of estimated active cases rose for the first time this week.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 110 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 8,414.
- 155 total deaths. Three new deaths were reported on Wednesday: Two in Greene and one in Sullivan counties.
- 91 new projected inactive cases for a total of 7,516.
- 743 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 14, Greene 6, Hancock 1, Hawkins 7, Johnson 13, Sullivan 22, Unicoi 1, Washington 46.
- Active cases by county: Carter 90, Greene 94, Hancock 3, Hawkins 60, Johnson 79, Sullivan 140, Unicoi 27, Washington 250.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll rose by three on Wednesday to 155 — 66 of which have been reported since Sept. 1. Greene County, which has the most deaths with 39, has reported 23 deaths this month while Washington County, which has the second most deaths with 34, has added 21 this month. Sullivan County added one new death on Wednesday, bringing its September total to seven. Since Monday, six have died across the region.
In addition to the new deaths, the region added 110 new cases of COVID-19 — breaking a two-day streak with fewer than 50 new cases.
Each county reported an increase in cases, though only four of the eight reported more than 10: 46 in Washington, 22 in Sullivan, 14 in Carter and 13 in Johnson counties.
As a result, estimated active cases increased by 16, with the largest jump coming in Washington County which added 20 new active cases. Active cases also increased in Carter (+3), Hawkins (+3), Johnson (+1) and Sullivan (+4). Greene, Hancock and Unicoi counties saw their combined total drop by 15. Projected inactive cases increased by 91 on Wednesday, up to 7,516.
After a marked decrease in new tests to begin the week, testing picked back up on Wednesday with 1,342 new tests reported in the region.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained in the 70s on Wednesday, falling by two to 75 — the lowest total reported since July 24, though hospitalizations as a whole have been at their lowest level since July 25 for the last seven days.
The number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators are both at their lowest point since Ballad began reporting the data on Aug. 5. Both numbers have been steadily declining since the beginning of the month, and both totals are at their lowest point since July.
Northeast Tennessee reported five new hospitalizations on Wednesday, most of which were reported in Washington County which added four. Carter County also added one hospitalization.
School-age children
The region reported 16 new cases among school-age children aged 5-18 on Wednesday, bringing the region’s total to 821. New cases were reported in Carter (+4), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+5), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+5).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case count remained at a record level on Tuesday, increasing by one to 24. Of those infected, 23 are students and one in an employee, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Tuesday evening, the amount of people quarantined in ETSU housing remained stable at 33 — also a record high, but a number that hasn’t changed in several days.
Mountain Home VA
No new deaths were attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home on Tuesday, one day after the facility saw the most deaths reported in a single-day with four on Tuesday. In total, 25 have died, with all deaths appearing to be among veterans. A list of VA facilities with employee deaths does not list Mountain Home.
Active cases rose by one to 39 on Wednesday, with 371 others considered inactive. There have been 438 cases attributed to Mountain Home.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,561 new cases for a total of 186,709 since tracking began in March. 180,083 confirmed and 6,626 probable.
- 14 new deaths reported for a total of 2,275.
- 169,649 projected inactive cases.
- 779 hospitalizations as of Tuesday, up 13 from Monday.
- 21,702 new tests for a total of 2.70 million.
Analysis
Tennessee’s estimated active case count dropped for the second straight day on Wednesday, down to 14,785. The lowest number of active cases reported in the state since the health department’s reporting change was 13,880 on Sept. 12.
Wednesday’s new test count nearly doubled from Tuesday, as did new cases. There were 1,561 new cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the weekly average up to 1,065, which is an increase from Tuesday but still the fewest reported since June.
There were 14 new deaths reported on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,275.
The state’s positive test rate was 8.25%.