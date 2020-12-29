Northeast Tennessee’s active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case count dropped by 364 on Tuesday, falling to the lowest point since Dec. 15 after reaching the 6,000 mark on Dec. 21.

Each of the region’s eight counties reported a decline in active cases, with Sullivan (-105), Greene (-89) and Washington (-81) counties accounting for three quarters of the region’s decrease. Unicoi County (-7) was the only one in the region to report a decrease in the single digits. Both Sullivan (1,207) and Washington (1,250) counties have more than 1,000 active cases — two of 15 counties statewide with more than 1,000 active cases.

Regionally there were a total of 4,743 active cases, down by 21.4% (1,293) since peaking at 6,036 on Dec. 21.

Tennessee’s active case count also dropped on Tuesday, falling to 72,136 — a decrease of 5,543. It is the lowest active case count reported by the state since Dec. 17.

Ballad reports record number of ICU patients

Ballad Health reported a record 77 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients hospitalized in its intensive care units on Tuesday and the system's fourth-straight day with an increase in the number of people hospitalized with the virus.

Tuesday’s scorecard showed 328 (+16) inpatients, of which 77 (+13) were in the ICU and 45 (+1) were on ventilators. The increase in ICU patients is the largest ever reported in a single day. The 45 patients on a ventilator is one shy of tying the record 46 reported several times in the last month.

Hospitalizations across Ballad’s 21-county service area, meanwhile, peaked at 335 on Dec. 21 and fell to 275 on Christmas Eve. Tuesday’s increase in inpatients came as Ballad reported 42 admissions and 35 discharges overnight.

“As numbers of patients and the positive rate continue to rise, please continue to take the advised precautions,” Ballad said on Twitter.

Region reports fewest new tests in more than a month

Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties reported just 330 new tests on Tuesday, its fewest since 106 reported on Nov. 24 — a day the state reported test process issues. Nov. 24 was also the last time the region’s positive test rate was above 50%. On Tuesday, 53.94% of the region’s 330 new tests came back positive, bringing the seven-day positivity rate up to 21.48%.

The low day is likely the result of local health departments only offering one day of traditional testing last week and closing on Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday. Last week, the state announced plans to offer self-testing for adults on Monday/Wednesday/Friday and traditional testing on Tuesday/Thursday.

No county in the region reported more than 100 new tests, while five reported more new positive tests than they did negative tests. Carter (74.19%), Greene (64.71%), Sullivan (72.45%), Unicoi (66.67%) and Washington (54.88%) counties each reported daily positivity rates higher than 50%. Sullivan County reported the most new tests in the region with 98.