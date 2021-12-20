NASHVILLE — Tennessee gas prices are still falling as 2.5 million Tennesseans prepare to set out on a holiday road trip, according to AAA.
The state average declined 3 cents last week. Drivers are now paying an average of $3 a gallon for gasoline, which is 17 cents less than the 2021 high set in October.
"Holiday travelers are getting the gift of falling prices at the pump, though these prices surely aren't falling as fast as many would like," said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee public affairs director for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Travelers are poised to pay about a dollar per gallon more than they did last year. Even still, after many decided to stay home and play it safe in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be a big deterrent. AAA forecasts a strong 28% rebound in road trips compared to last year."
Quick facts
- 62% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.73 for regular unleaded.
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.35 for regular unleaded.
Tennessee regional prices
- Most expensive metro markets: Memphis ($3.07), Morristown ($3.07), Jackson ($3.04)
- Least expensive metro markets: Cleveland ($2.91), Clarksville ($2.91), Kingsport-Bristol ($2.95)
National gas prices
Pump prices fell again last week as crude oil prices wobbled. The national average for a gallon of gas dipped 3 cents to $3.30.
The national average is 11 cents less than a month ago and $1.09 more than a year ago.
National oil market dynamics
AAA reported deep cuts in the price of oil this morning. At press time, U.S. oil prices were trading at a 6% loss on the day.
Crude prices are falling due to growing market concerns that the omicron variant of COVID-19 will lead to a decrease in fuel demand as governments around the globe consider measures to curb transmission rates. If sustained, these lower oil prices will reduce the cost of producing gasoline – thus further reducing prices at the pump.
Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also map a route, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.