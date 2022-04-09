Oak Hill Cemetery owner Timothy McKinney is showing his support for the Lynn Mountain crosses in Elizabethton by placing three wooden crosses in a visible location at Oak Hill.
The crosses can be seen from the Lamont Street side of the cemetery near Founders Park.
The Lynn Mountain crosses have been in the news in recent weeks after the Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to Elizabethton city officials, asking for the crosses to be removed or for the land to be transferred to a private owner.
The crosses, originally installed in the 1950s by a group of boys for an Easter project for their church, are on city property.
After receiving the letter, Elizabethton city officials said “staff will take the matter under advisement from legal counsel.”