A lot has happened in Tennessee's oldest town over the past year.

From the hiring of a new town recorder, the installation of the Jackson Theatre marquee, an alderman and local businessman purchasing the Parsons Table and, of course, the town breaking ground on its school project, among other happenings, it was a busy year.

Here's a look back of some of the biggest stories from Jonesborough in 2021:

Aldermen sign off on final school design, break ground

In September the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the lease-to-own agreement with Washington County to construct a new K-8 school, breaking ground on the 137,000-square-foot facility on Nov. 9.

It was the final hurdle for the school project, which Town Mayor Chuck Vest said he hopes will be open for students in two years. The school is being built on 48 acres at 720 North Cherokee St. It is expected to cost $42.75 million, about $10 million more than originally estimated.

Town receives grant to build sidewalks

For years, residents along East Main Street have asked town officials to consider installing sidewalks in the area, and for years nothing happened due to logistical and financial hurdles. That changed this month when the town received $100,000 from the Sonia King Trust to fund the construction of sidewalks from Headtown Road to downtown, connecting both the Senior Center and McKinney Center to downtown as well

Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said the town had been exploring the idea of adding sidewalks in the area for a few months now and has been conducting traffic studies but would not have been able to allocate funding for it until the next budget cycle. The projected cost for the project is about $104,000. While the town will still need to work around some logistical hurdles, construction is expected to begin in 2022, though no firm timetable has been set.

New town recorder takes over

After nearly two decades in the position, Jonesborough Town Recorder Abbey Miller announced she would be retiring to spend more time with family back in April. Miller was hired in 2002 and played an instrumental role in helping Jonesborough improve its financial standing.

After a months-long search, the town hired former Eastman Chemical Co. executive James "Pat" Ryder to replace her as the town recorder and finance director in October. Ryder spent 12 years with Eastman before retiring last year, and has spent more than two decades working in finance in the corporate sector. Ryder said the decision to take the job is a “left-turn” for him, but that he’s trying to learn everything he can to try and fill his predecessor’s shoes.

Alderman, business owner buys Parson's Table

Jonesborough Alderman and Tennessee Hills Distillery owner Stephen Callahan and with business partner Scott Andrew purchased the historic Parson's Table building overlooking downtown Jonesborough earlier this year for $372,000 with hopes of restoring it to a fine dining restaurant.

The Parson’s Table was initially founded in the 1870s as a church, falling into a state of disrepair in the 1900s before the building was sold in the 1950s. In 1972, International Storytelling Center Founder and former Town Mayor Jimmy Neil Smith bought the property with the goal of turning it into a restaurant, which opened as Widow Brown’s in 1973 before becoming the Parson’s Table sometime later. In the 1980s, the property was sold again and continued to operate as a restaurant until the mid-2000s when it was reborn as an event venue. In the 2010s, the event venue closed, and the Parson’s Table building has sat vacant since.

Andrew said renovations will likely cost more than a million dollars, and that they are seeking grant funding to help cover some of the cost. Callahan said the overall structure of the building is in good shape, though Andrew conceded the inside will need some work. Callahan and Scott said work on the Parson’s Table isn’t likely to begin in earnest until next summer.

Downtown shop decorates movie set

Gabriel's Christmas owner Gabe Eveland and his team got the opportunity of a lifetime earlier this year — getting contracted to decorate for the set of "Christmas in Tune", a Lifetime movie starring Reba McEntire and John Schneider that released this month.

Eveland said when he first saw the email he thought somebody was playing a prank on him, but soon realized it was for real. In a matter of days, Eveland and his team were in Nashville for location scouting before returning to Jonesborough to pack supplies, props and anything else they thought they might need to decorate movie sets. They remained in Nashville for two-and-a-half weeks, decorating a 19th century estate outside of Nashville, Massey Concert Hall at Belmont University and the five-star Hermitage Hotel in downtown.

Jackson Theatre marquee installed

In April the Jackson Theatre got perhaps its most public upgrade since the restoration process began in 2017. The project, which was initially projected to be completed in 2018, has been beset by a number of design, funding and construction delays and is still a work in progress.

When the Jackson Theatre’s marquee was lifted into place on April 15, Rosenoff saw it, metaphorically, as a sign — “a sign to say, ‘Hey, we’re almost complete, we’re almost there.’" In April, Vest said the project likely won't be completed until late next year.